'A walking testament of tough, smart and dependable'

Buy Now Illinois outside linebacker Gabe Jacas — and the Illini fans — couldn’t help but be fired up before, during and after Saturday’s 21-7 victory against Michigan in Champaign as the program celebrated the 100-year anniversary of Memorial Stadium’s 1924 dedication. Illinois clinched bowl eligibility and move up to No. 20 in Sunday’s AP Top 25 poll win the victory. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema exclusively chose fourth- and fifth-year players to represent Illinois at Big Ten football media days in his first three seasons as coach.

It was Vederian Lowe, Doug Kramer Jr. and Owen Carney Jr. in 2021.

Then Quan Martin and Chase and Sydney Brown in 2022. (With a cameo from Isaiah Williams).

Williams was back in 2023 as a fifth-year player along with the “Law Firm” of Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.

Bielema made an exception to that not-quite rule this summer. Outside linebacker Seth Coleman and wide receiver Pat Bryant fit the veteran mold. Coleman especially given he’s playing out his sixth season in orange and blue.

But Gabe Jacas was the third Illini representative at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A just-in-case move from Bielema, who wanted to reward the junior outside linebacker this year on the off chance he moved on from Champaign to the NFL after the 2024 season.

Through six games, Bielema’s decision appeared to be a bit premature. Jacas certainly still looked the part of a future pro at a chiseled 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. And his positional versatility Illinois has tried to capitalize on both on the edge as a stand-up ‘backer and inside with his hand on the ground on the defensive line certainly plays at the next level.

The production just wasn’t there consistently enough. Jacas had 29 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in Illinois’ first six games, with eight tackles and a sack at Penn State him at his most effective.

Until Saturday against Michigan.

Jacas dominated the line of scrimmage matched up against the Wolverines’ offensive line. His 13 tackles were a career-high. So were his 21/2 sacks. And he added a third forced fumble on the season for good measure.

All in front of the largest contingent of NFL scouts to take in a game at Memorial Stadium. The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders went two-deep with front-office personnel, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins also had scouts present.

Michigan’s quartet of likely first-round picks — defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, tight end Colston Loveland and cornerback Will Johnson — were likely the main draw. But representatives from those seven franchises had to leave Memorial Stadium with a favorable impression of Jacas.

“I think Gabe Jacas had a special game just rushing that tackle,” Bielema said after Saturday’s 21-7 Illinois win. “He could taste it. He smelled blood, and he definitely went for it.”

Jacas’ teammates had the sense he was having a significant impact on Saturday’s game. But it wasn’t until a late TV timeout when linebacker Dylan Rosiek and nose guard TeRah Edwards got a look at the Memorial Stadium videoboard displaying Jacas’ stats that they understood just how much of a problem he’d been in the Michigan backfield.

“We’re coming out of a TV timeout and I look up and I’m like, ‘Man, he’s having him a game. He’s having the game of his life,’” Edwards said. “I was happy for him because, ultimately, when you have guys playing that good it’s a sign as a defense we’re doing our job to help him make his plays and put him in position to capitalize on his opportunities.”

Matthew Bailey didn’t see Jacas’ stats displayed prominently to the Memorial Stadium crowd. But the Illinois safety still understood the impact Jacas and the Illini’s defensive front was having on the game.

“I think just hearing the crowd roar in coverage was the biggest telltale that one of our guys up front is playing very well, at a high level,” Bailey said. “(Jacas is) a very versatile player. He’s awesome. Just his attitude coming into the building every single day and his encouraging words and his leadership as a player just shows in the way that he plays.

“It’s important, as a defense, having that dude up front. There’s a lot things that he can do. There’s a lot of places that our coaches can put him in position to succeed, and I think he takes advantages of those opportunities.”

Rosiek said Jacas simply played within Illinois’ defensive scheme. Executed when given the opportunity. Didn’t try to do too much even though he can be a handful on the defensive line because he’s quicker than other defensive tackles an offensive line might face and just as dangerous on the edge because of his strength.

“He’s valuable, man,” Edwards added. “The kid’s been valuable since the day he walked on this campus. He’s just a guy that comes in and does his one of 11. He’s a walking testament of tough, smart and dependable.

“You guys tend to see it happen 12 days out of the year, but that’s Gabe every day. It doesn’t matter what we’re doing. He’s competing. He’s trying to push everybody to a high standard. It just shows in his play.”