It's Your Business | Neighbors at the Ice House to return in November

A local neighborhood bar that recently closed and was put up for sale in May is expected to reopen next month.

The Neighbors at the Ice House is a partnership between owner Mary Petry and manager Diane Bennett, who also has equity in the business.

Bennett told The News-Gazette that the plan is to open Nov. 1.

"I'm very excited about it," she said. "I felt bad that we had to close to begin with. ... It was heartbreaking for me. This has kind of been my baby for 14 years, so not having it open was really hard to watch."

Petry said that, due to health issues, Bennett has not always been able to run the bar at 703 N. Prospect Ave. since the duo took it over in 2009. They leased the business for a couple of years but later took it back after the arrangement didn't work out.

Things took a turn for the worse on Jan. 1, 2024.

"I was in the hospital for 47 days and told that I was going to die within three days," Bennett said. "But I obviously didn't, and that wasn't acceptable to me. So I've worked really hard to try to get back to normal ... back to being able to do this."

Petry also attributed the bar's temporary closure to staffing challenges in a January 2024 interview.

Following her health event, Bennett was initially unable to walk. She has recently regained her mobility, though she quipped that she wouldn't be able to enter a marathon.

Still, Bennett's health has improved enough that she and Petry decided to reopen the bar rather than sell it.

"She is the strongest woman I know," Petry said. "And if anybody can do it, it's her."

Switching from burritos to BLTs

A building that previously housed a Taco Bell is being renovated to make way for a sandwich shop chain.

The city of Champaign has issued a building alteration permit for a "Jimmy John's fit out" at 1910 W. Springfield Ave. The estimated construction value of the project is $555,000.

A new Taco Bell location recently opened across the street from the site in January 2024.

It is also not far from an existing Jimmy John's at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Mattis Avenue, which opened a little over a decade ago.

Shots N' Slots temporarily closed amid transition

A local bar has closed for the time being as a new owner takes over.

"While we are transitioning the change of ownership we will be closed starting today Friday 10/11/24 for just a few days!" Shots N' Slots shared on social media last week.

At the time of writing, the business remained closed.

The social media post did not provide the name of the new owner.

Glen Judy and Sylbi Koster opened the bar, located at 3615 N. Cunningham Ave., in June 2023.

The Last Call Bar and Grill in Penfield, also owned by Judy, closed in September 2024.

Helping hands sought for free-file program

The University of Illinois' Gies College of Business is seeking community volunteers as it partners with Salt and Light to present the annual IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

“The VITA program is a wonderful collaboration that develops Gies College of Business accounting students’ skills and provides a valuable community service,” said VITA Site Coordinator Kathy Sweedler. “The VITA program provides free tax-filing services and helps community members receive significant tax credits.”

College officials said the program provides help for low- to moderate-income families, older adults, individuals with disabilities and people who speak little to no English. Over 700 tax returns were completed and filed for free through this program in 2024.

Accounting students completed these returns "under the careful supervision" of faculty, college officials said.

Volunteers are needed from January through April 2025 to greet clients on-site at Salt and Light in Urbana and ensure that these individuals have the requisite documents and information to file their taxes. They will also coach college students in customer relations and information-gathering.

Volunteers will not complete tax returns and do not need to have any experience in the field. Training on the VITA site's process will be provided by the program.

More information, including a volunteer interest form link and details on how to seek tax assistance through the program, is available at giesbusiness.illinois.edu/accountancy/vita-program. Individuals with questions can contact Sweedler at VITA@business.illinois.edu.