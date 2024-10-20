Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    It's Your Business | Neighbors at the Ice House to return in November

    By JANA WIERSEMA jwiersema@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    A local neighborhood bar that recently closed and was put up for sale in May is expected to reopen next month.

    The Neighbors at the Ice House is a partnership between owner Mary Petry and manager Diane Bennett, who also has equity in the business.

    Bennett told The News-Gazette that the plan is to open Nov. 1.

    "I'm very excited about it," she said. "I felt bad that we had to close to begin with. ... It was heartbreaking for me. This has kind of been my baby for 14 years, so not having it open was really hard to watch."

    Petry said that, due to health issues, Bennett has not always been able to run the bar at 703 N. Prospect Ave. since the duo took it over in 2009. They leased the business for a couple of years but later took it back after the arrangement didn't work out.

    Things took a turn for the worse on Jan. 1, 2024.

    "I was in the hospital for 47 days and told that I was going to die within three days," Bennett said. "But I obviously didn't, and that wasn't acceptable to me. So I've worked really hard to try to get back to normal ... back to being able to do this."

    Petry also attributed the bar's temporary closure to staffing challenges in a January 2024 interview.

    Following her health event, Bennett was initially unable to walk. She has recently regained her mobility, though she quipped that she wouldn't be able to enter a marathon.

    Still, Bennett's health has improved enough that she and Petry decided to reopen the bar rather than sell it.

    "She is the strongest woman I know," Petry said. "And if anybody can do it, it's her."

    Switching from burritos to BLTs

    A building that previously housed a Taco Bell is being renovated to make way for a sandwich shop chain.

    The city of Champaign has issued a building alteration permit for a "Jimmy John's fit out" at 1910 W. Springfield Ave. The estimated construction value of the project is $555,000.

    A new Taco Bell location recently opened across the street from the site in January 2024.

    It is also not far from an existing Jimmy John's at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Mattis Avenue, which opened a little over a decade ago.

    Shots N' Slots temporarily closed amid transition

    A local bar has closed for the time being as a new owner takes over.

    "While we are transitioning the change of ownership we will be closed starting today Friday 10/11/24 for just a few days!" Shots N' Slots shared on social media last week.

    At the time of writing, the business remained closed.

    The social media post did not provide the name of the new owner.

    Glen Judy and Sylbi Koster opened the bar, located at 3615 N. Cunningham Ave., in June 2023.

    The Last Call Bar and Grill in Penfield, also owned by Judy, closed in September 2024.

    Helping hands sought for free-file program

    The University of Illinois' Gies College of Business is seeking community volunteers as it partners with Salt and Light to present the annual IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

    “The VITA program is a wonderful collaboration that develops Gies College of Business accounting students’ skills and provides a valuable community service,” said VITA Site Coordinator Kathy Sweedler. “The VITA program provides free tax-filing services and helps community members receive significant tax credits.”

    College officials said the program provides help for low- to moderate-income families, older adults, individuals with disabilities and people who speak little to no English. Over 700 tax returns were completed and filed for free through this program in 2024.

    Accounting students completed these returns "under the careful supervision" of faculty, college officials said.

    Volunteers are needed from January through April 2025 to greet clients on-site at Salt and Light in Urbana and ensure that these individuals have the requisite documents and information to file their taxes. They will also coach college students in customer relations and information-gathering.

    Volunteers will not complete tax returns and do not need to have any experience in the field. Training on the VITA site's process will be provided by the program.

    More information, including a volunteer interest form link and details on how to seek tax assistance through the program, is available at giesbusiness.illinois.edu/accountancy/vita-program. Individuals with questions can contact Sweedler at VITA@business.illinois.edu.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy