UI rethinks plans for Discovery Partners Institute, shifting to 2 facilities

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois System has halted construction on new headquarters for its Discovery Partners Institute amid major changes to its facilities planning.

UI officials announced Friday that construction on the previously planned facility at The 78 — a new innovation district in downtown Chicago — has stopped, and plans are now to create a new “DPI South” location within the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park planned for Chicago’s South Side.

“DPI was created to train people for high-demand tech jobs, conduct applied research and development and build businesses, and that vital work continues,” UI President Tim Killeen said. “It also was designed to be nimble and move quickly to serve the people of Illinois. The changes happening locally and globally in computing have created an incredible, once-in-a-generation opportunity that DPI is well-situated to harness for our state.”

DPI South will be a “quantum-focused facility” established in partnership with globally recognized companies, officials said.

The plan also includes maintaining downtown headquarters as “DPI North.” The institute will continue to operate from 200 S. Wacker Drive while also looking at options for locating the new DPI North.

Killeen said the institute is committed to maintaining its headquarters in downtown Chicago.

“As a public university system, we must ensure that we maximize the benefits of DPI’s headquarters for us, the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois as this vital work continues,” Killeen said.

In discussing these plans, UI officials said that the changes would allow the institute to “optimize” the impact of state funding and capitalize on opportunities presented by “major shifts in technology” as well as the federal CHIPS and Science Act.

Over the seven years since DPI was announced, the potential of quantum computing to help solve challenges in a variety of areas — health care, food production, manufacturing and climate science, to name a few — has only become more evident, officials said.

Killeen said the UI System has shared its new vision for DPI with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who appreciated the magnitude of the opportunity and supports the expansion of its focus.

The state has provided $500 million for the institute and the Illinois Innovation Network, a network of research and innovation hubs throughout Illinois, under Pritzker’s administration.

The state has also invested $500 million in developing the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park. Pritzker announced in July that the campus would be located at USX on the South Side of Chicago. It will be managed by a UI-led organization on behalf of the state and Pritzker.