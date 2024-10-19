Top of the Morning, Oct. 19, 2024

Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

As tempting as it sounds, the encased Red Grange helmet that serves as the centerpiece of Tom Scaggs’ eye-opening (and enormous) Illini memorabilia exhibit will not be joining him at today’s Memorial Stadium Rededication Game.

“My friends have been teasing me, telling me that I should bring it and wear it,” said the retired Champaign physician, an Illini football season-ticket holder for more than 30 years. “All joking aside, I don’t see myself doing anything like that.”

At news-gazette.com, you’ll find Scott Richey’s story and John Dixon’s photo gallery from our visit to Scaggs’ one-of-a-kind collection inside his guesthouse. His acquisition of the Grange helmet — bought at a national auction in 1999 — triggered Scaggs’ ongoing pursuit of all things Illini.

The helmet, Scaggs has been told, was worn by Grange in college — perhaps even during the magical six-touchdown performance against Michigan 100 years and 1 day ago.

“That 1924 game against Michigan and what he did ... whether I have that helmet or not, it’s something as an Illini fan that you look at in awe,” Scaggs said. “That game put football on the map, put Red Grange on the map.”