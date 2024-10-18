Energy startup expands into manufacturing facility

CHAMPAIGN — A clean-energy startup led by a University of Illinois alum has moved into a warehouse space in north Champaign as it continues to grow.

“The whole purpose of getting this warehouse was expanding our manufacturing and making Champaign-Urbana the hub in the Midwest region where we manufacture and ship around our products,” said Arpit Dwivedi, founder and CEO of Cache Energy, adding that demand from the market encouraged them to grow.

The company moved into the facility at 301 E. Mercury Drive earlier this month and is currently renting about 10,000 square feet, with plans to double the amount in the next three to six months. Dwivedi added that they’re also doing a major revamp of the facility’s electrical system, as Cache’s operations require a significant power supply.

The company is using the site to build long-term energy storage systems “from scratch,” he said. This includes mechanical and electrical equipment, as well as a material component.

“The material is basically limestone-based, and it stores energy,” Dwivedi explained. “So we do manufacture it here. We can produce about one ton an hour right now.”

In addition to the new facility, the company still has offices at the UI Research Park. Dwivedi said they are mulling whether to retain their presence at the park or phase it out over time.

Either way, he said that most of their operations will be handled at the warehouse on Mercury Drive.

The company is also looking at the possibility of establishing manufacturing facilities in other locales as well.

Dwivedi said Cache has seen “a lot of interest” from officials in Alaska and previously conducted a pilot project in the state.

The goal, he said, is to expand from Champaign-Urbana outward.

“Hopefully this can be our biggest hub, since we are headquartered here,” he said. “We hope to grow very, very fast. We hope to deploy in Europe by mid next year.”

Dwivedi estimated that, thanks to its latest expansion, the business will create about 20 to 25 new jobs in Champaign “within a year or so.” Those interested in employment can email admin@cache-energy.com.

“We’re looking for talented people who are passionate about what we are building here,” he said. “And what we are building here has a global impact.”