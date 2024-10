High School Confidential: Famous formers

Since High School Confidential’s start in 2016, more than 300 students have served as News-Gazette correspondents. We’ll catch up with our famous formers in each week’s special section.

Today: Madison (Grohler) Noble

Madison, our talented correspondent from Paxton-Buckley-Loda in 2017-18, is back in the area.

“After high school I attended Union University in Jackson, Tenn., where I studied Digital Media Communications and Public Relations. During college, I had an opportunity to learn a diverse set of skills from photography to graphic design that helped me begin my professional career as the Marketing Coordinator and Social Media Manager at Birkey’s Farm Store in Champaign.

“Recently I transitioned into a new role as the Community Marketer at Edelman—Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric and Solar, where I continue to use my skills to engage with our community and promote our services in the central Illinois area.”

“Outside of my career, I enjoy attending concerts with my husband, listening to podcasts and pursuing freelance photography. I’m especially grateful to High School Confidential for sparking my interest in the area of communications and for all the opportunities and connections I have made in such a short amount of time. It’s an honor to have been a part of this program!”