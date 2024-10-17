Open in App
    • The News-Gazette

    UI Research Park seeks industrial rezoning to enable future development

    By JANA WIERSEMA jwiersema@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    CHAMPAIGN — Leaders at the University of Illinois Research Park are hoping that a zoning change now could lead to development down the road.

    The university has submitted an application to rezone a portion of the research park from Commercial Office to Light Industrial. The subject properties, which total about 47 acres, are bounded by Hazelwood Drive to the north, First Street to the west, Gerty Drive to the south and the city’s municipal boundary to the east.

    According to planning officials, the university is seeking the change to anticipate the needs of research park startups who want to move from “incubator space” to “small scale light manufacturing space” while staying close to campus.

    “I don’t want to give a premise that there is something imminent that’s coming because of this rezoning,” said UIRP Executive Director Laura Appenzeller. “This is more of a speculative effort. We have been contacted by various users that are looking for more industrial uses. And our interest would be on projects where there’s a technology interface that makes sense for the research park.”

    She added that there have been many companies who went through the incubator and moved “into the perimeter of the community.”

    While the research park still sees these as success stories, they also would like to see “if there are opportunities for these types of technologies to grow and remain in the research park,” Appenzeller said.

    She added that they also hope to attract new companies to the region, particularly in areas adjacent to bioprocessing, precision fermentation, semiconductors or microelectronics.

    “When we started these conversations, we were close on some business attraction efforts that led us to believe there was some more urgency,” Appenzeller said. “When you’re in multi-state competitions, you’re always trying to make sure that you’re prepared, and that was what led to this.”

    Rezoning the land removes a possible “competitive disadvantage” to attracting development, she said.

    A public hearing on the rezoning request is set for the Champaign Plan Commission’s Nov. 20 meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. The commission will forward a recommendation to the city council, which makes the final decision on whether to approve the request.

    However, there are other factors that will need to be taken care of as well.

    The subject property for the rezoning encompasses two areas outlined in the research park’s 2018 master plan as specific zones for future development.

    One, which is east of Fourth Street, is undeveloped green space, Appenzeller said.

    The other, west of Fourth Street, includes the Imported Swine Research Laboratory and Physiology Research Laboratory located near the corner of First Street and Hazelwood Drive.

    It has been a long-term goal of the university to relocate this facility, Appenzeller said.

    “This is one of the largest tracts of property that we have in our targets for future growth,” she said.

    However, in addition to eventually moving the facilities, the university would also need to remediate the land and decommission the lagoons before the property is ready for redevelopment, Appenzeller noted.

    In discussing potential land uses for the subject properties the research park seeks to rezone, she said that a data center was one the possibilities they considered.

    The Champaign City Council previously voted in June to approve an amendment to the zoning ordinance that creates a land use category for data centers and designates them as a provisional use in Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial zoning districts.

    The change had been proposed by planning staff to facilitate and provide regulations for a potential project in the research park and others that might occur in the city in the future.

    The approved amendment defines a data center as “a facility used for the storage, management, processing, and transmission of digital data which houses computers, servers and network equipment related to digital data operations and delivery.”

    As of June, there was no industrial zoning within the research park, meaning that a future rezoning would be necessary in order to facilitate future data center construction, senior planner Eric Van Buskirk said at the time.

    However, while the rezoning request is now on the books, Appenzeller indicated that there may be other areas in the community more suited to this kind of facility.

    “Data centers, overall, increasingly are needing much larger areas of land,” she said. “Since we began some of these conversations, we’re hearing many of the projects needing to be much larger than conversations we were having in recent past.”

    Some developments need 100 or more acres and “massive amounts of power” that might be more readily available on properties at the edge of Champaign, she said.

