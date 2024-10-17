Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    Rantoul man pleads guilty of murder of his son

    By LUKE TAYLOR ltaylor@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    URBANA — A Rantoul man will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to the murder of his son in May.

    Robert McKinney Sr., 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder before Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum.

    In exchange for the negotiated plea, the state dismissed two charges of first-degree murder, a second charge of second-degree murder, a charge of aggravated battery and a charge of felony possession and use of a firearm.

    By the specific Illinois law cited in the case, this second-degree-murder charge means that at the time of the killing, the defendant believed that the circumstances justified defending himself, but that belief was unreasonable.

    Rantoul police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Sangamon Ave. early Sunday, May 26, where they found Robert McKinney Jr., 28, with a gunshot wound.

    He was pronounced dead in the critical-care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana that same morning.

    According to Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, McKinney Sr. told investigators that McKinney Jr. had begun throwing items at him during an argument. McKinney Sr. said he felt he needed to defend himself and retrieved a gun from the safe in the house.

    A struggle ensued, during which a single shot went off, which Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said hit McKinney Jr. in the head.

    When police arrived, McKinney Sr. admitted he had shot McKinney Jr. and said his son had mental-health issues.

    After McKinney Jr.’s death, family members created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his burial and funeral arrangements; they received nearly $4,000.

    Since he had previously entered a plea of not guilty, McKinney Sr. was scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 18, which has now been canceled.

    His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22. McKinney Sr. has been in custody since his arrest.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC10 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Young Pup Who Survived With Mother Alone In Wilderness Still Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy