Rantoul man pleads guilty of murder of his son

URBANA — A Rantoul man will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to the murder of his son in May.

Robert McKinney Sr., 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder before Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum.

In exchange for the negotiated plea, the state dismissed two charges of first-degree murder, a second charge of second-degree murder, a charge of aggravated battery and a charge of felony possession and use of a firearm.

By the specific Illinois law cited in the case, this second-degree-murder charge means that at the time of the killing, the defendant believed that the circumstances justified defending himself, but that belief was unreasonable.

Rantoul police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Sangamon Ave. early Sunday, May 26, where they found Robert McKinney Jr., 28, with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead in the critical-care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana that same morning.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, McKinney Sr. told investigators that McKinney Jr. had begun throwing items at him during an argument. McKinney Sr. said he felt he needed to defend himself and retrieved a gun from the safe in the house.

A struggle ensued, during which a single shot went off, which Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said hit McKinney Jr. in the head.

When police arrived, McKinney Sr. admitted he had shot McKinney Jr. and said his son had mental-health issues.

After McKinney Jr.’s death, family members created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his burial and funeral arrangements; they received nearly $4,000.

Since he had previously entered a plea of not guilty, McKinney Sr. was scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 18, which has now been canceled.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22. McKinney Sr. has been in custody since his arrest.