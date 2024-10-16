Tuesday's prep highlights: Bulldogs sweep Apollo Conference cross-country meet

In volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Trojans (14-11-1) topped the Cornjerkers in a 25-23, 25-23 Vermilion Valley Conference match thanks to nine aces, eight assists and three kills from Carly Grant , three kills from Ellie Lomax and two aces from Isabel Bullington . Abby Steiner had four blocks for the Cornjerkers (7-16), while Addy Kelnhofer had eight service points.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Blue Ridge 0. Nine kills from Summer Melton paced a 25-5, 25-6 win for ALAH (20-7), which easily handed Blue Ridge (2-22) a Lincoln Prairie Conference loss on its home court thanks to five kills apiece from Bella Romine and Maggie Benedict and 27 assists from Alayna Plank .

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Milford 0. Twelve kills, six digs and three aces from Reis McFarland helped the Blue Devils (14-5) take down the Bearcats (6-19) in a 25-7, 25-19 VVC decision, with Macy Danner adding 12 digs and eight aces and Mallory Brines chipping in nine assists.

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Six assists from Aubrey Busboom , three kills from Hallee Johnson and three digs from Taryn Rock weren't enough for the Panthers (8-15) in a 25-9, 25-9 Illini Prairie Conference loss to the host Saints.

Chillicothe IVC 2, Unity 1. Eighteen assists from Lauren Shaw , 11 kills from Jillian Schlittler and five kills from Ava Fenter weren't enough for the Rockets (19-11-1) to stave off the Grey Ghosts in a 15-25, 25-19, 25-19 IPC loss on their home floor.

Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 0. Thirteen assists from Ella Schluter , seven kills from Addison Lucht and five aces from Sophie Duis helped the Timberwolves (22-2) past the Hilltoppers (1-17) in a 25-7, 25-12 VVC decision on their home floor.

Lexington 2, Fisher 0. The host Bunnies (6-20) sustained a 25-8, 25-20 Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Minutemen despite five kills from Paige Hott , five digs apiece from Maylie Evans , Bella Kelsey and Avery Carleton and three blocks from Maddy Graves .

Monticello 2, Rantoul 0. Sadie Welsh and Addison Finet chipped in 10 digs and 10 assists, respectively, while Sierrah Downey added eight kills to help the Sages (15-12) past the Eagles (9-17) in a 25-14, 25-14 IPC decision.

Normal West 2, Urbana 0. The Wildcats bested the Tigers (4-11) in a Big 12 Conference match, winning 25-15, 25-4 despite two kills and an ace from Valentina Gonzalez and a kill from Tehilah Mbala .

Oakwood 2, Iroquois West 0. Nineteen assists, three aces and three digs from Quinn Sperry helped the Comets (6-14) deal the Raiders (1-22) a 25-10, 25-13 setback in VVC play, with Sophia Hart adding 13 digs and three assists, Bella Bradfor d and Mady Nicoson chipping in five kills apiece and Gracie Young offering four kills of her own

Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0. The Warriors (24-6) came away with a VVC road win in Catlin as they upended the Storm in a 25-13, 25-13 decision. Noelle Schroeder had 21 digs, Christa Holohan set 15 assists and Lauren Tegtmeyer and Addisen Ulitzsch served three aces to pace Watseka's attack.

In soccer

IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Regional

Hoopeston Area 5, Schlarman 0. A hat trick from Brayden Walder and additional goals from Felix Cantu and Dallas Sheppard helped the Cornjerkers (8-16) overcome a halftime draw in a quarterfinal match and extend their season against the Hilltoppers (0-17-2).

IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional

St. Thomas More 8, Judah Christian 0. The Sabers (9-6-4) hosted the Tribe (5-13-2) in a quarterfinal match and won handily to keep their season alive.

Rockets oust Sages for first first postseason win in six years

From winless as freshmen to a postseason victory as seniors, this group of Rockets turned the program around

Nontournament

Urbana 8, Peoria 0. Home field advantage was kind to the Tigers (10-8-1) in a Big 12 Conference victory, with goals from Winner Nana , Anthony Becerril , Thavanh Sysouvanh , Maynor Antonio , Emir Martinez , Jayden Leman and Hayden Barton joining an own goal to help the winning cause. Jevan Juday added a pair of saves for the Tigers.

In boys' cross-country

At Mt. Zion. Mahomet-Seymour captured an Apollo Conference championship by scoring 26 points to best Mt. Zion (61), Taylorville (63), Charleston (78) and Mattoon (141), with Augustus Gaudio placing first overall at 15:02.1, Henry McMurry placing second at 15:12.2, Kaleb Kasper placing fourth at 15:27.1, Lukas Nykaza placing ninth at 15:53.5 and Zach Wilcoski placing 10th at 15:53.7.

In girls' cross-country

At Mt. Zion. Mahomet-Seymour swept the Apollo Conference meet by scoring 38 points in the girls' race to best Mt. Zion (59), Effingham (62), Mattoon (92), Taylorville (118) and Charleston (142). Emily Anand placed third overall at 18:17 and Taylor Mills placed seventh overall at 18:53.9 to lead the Bulldogs' winning effort.

In girls' swimming and diving

At Champaign. Champaign Central scored 117 points to best Normal Community (63) at Unit 4 Pool, with individual wins coming from Erin Armstrong (one meter diving, 224.30), Babette Bradley (200 freestyle, 2:00.73 and 100 backstroke, 1:03.45), Emory Wilson (100 freestyle, 1:00.57), Stella Asse (500 freestyle, 5:51.36) and Olivia Dempsey (1:11.71).

At Peoria. Peoria Notre Dame hosted Mahomet-Seymour and Pekin, with the Bulldogs scoring 80 points to top the Irish (50) and Dragons (40). The Bulldogs received individual wins from Reagan O'Donnell (200 freestyle, 1:58.41), Talynn O'Donnell (200 individual medley, 2:17.69 and 100 butterfly, 1:03.53), Caroline Mills (100 freestyle, 57.39) and Callie Lu (100 breaststroke, 1:19.28).

In girls' tennis

At Champaign. St. Thomas More dispatched Centennial in a 3-1 decision thanks to singles wins from Catherine Ra (6-1, 6-0) and Luciana Grant (6-0, 6-1), while Lauren Waldhoff and Kaitlynn Ballard (6-3, 6-1) were victorious for the Sabers in doubles play. Krishna Patel and Alivia Hooper notched a 7-5, 6-2 doubles win for the Chargers.