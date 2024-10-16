Rockets oust Sages for first first postseason win in six years

Buy Now Monticello’s Smith Glauner, left, and Unity’s Nolan Wishall battle for the ball on Tuesday in a Class 1A boys’ soccer regional quarterfinal game in Tolono. Wishall and the seventh-seeded Rockets won 3-1 against the eighth-seeded Sages to advance to a semifinal match with Fisher/GCMS. Robin Scholz photos/The News-Gazette

TOLONO — As the clock ticked under five minutes to go in Tuesday’s boys’ soccer Class 1A Fisher Regional quarterfinal match, Unity coach Michel Stringer started working on a game plan for overtime.

His Rockets were tied 1-1 with Monticello, and neither team showed any signs of getting an edge.

Then, Unity fans saw something they hadn’t seen all season. Nolan Remole passed the ball in front of the net to a wide-open Ryan Robinson, who rifled it into the top corner to give the Rockets the lead.

“Before he scored that goal, we were working out our penalty-kick lineup and our strategy for overtime,” Stringer said. “We’ve been looking for that finish from that kid all year. We see it in practice, but we had yet to see it in a game. To see it in a game, this game, feels really good.”

Remole buried a penalty kick with only 27 seconds remaining to ice it, giving Unity fans something they hadn’t seen in six years.

Tuesday’s 3-1 win for the host and seventh-seeded Rockets (8-7-3) against the eighth-seeded Sages was Unity’s first postseason victory since 2018, when it made the regional championship game.

“I see history as just that. Every year is a different group of kids. This group wants that, they appreciate that and they deserve that,” Stringer said. “This was just an action-packed game. It was a high-intensity, high-paced, action-packed game. From buzzer to buzzer, it was fun.”

It was especially fun for the Unity seniors. Not only were they able to win their last game on their home field, but they turned a winless program into a playoff winner. During their freshman year, the Rockets went 0-19. The next, 2-17. Now, they’ve won eight games for the second consecutive year.

“The development of this team has definitely been a lot,” Unity senior Nolan Wishall said. “To go from 0-19 to at least a .500 season this year has been a lot of fun.”

Wishall was worried that the Rockets might not come away with the win Tuesday. It was his handball in the 18-yard box that gave Monticello (7-14-1) a penalty kick in the 13th minute, which Will Trimble fired right through the goalie’s legs. The Sages kept that 1-0 advantage through the rest of the first half and almost midway through the second half.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better first half,” Monticello coach Dan Burkybile said. “We were going against the wind and were able to get a 1-0 result. We were going to play super defensive with the wind howling the way it was. This is kind of a repeat of when we played them earlier. We had a 2-1 lead for most of the match, and they scored two at the end. We were expecting them to really press, and we weren’t able to execute.”

The Rockets won their regular-season matchup with Monticello 3-2 on the same field in similar fashion, which gave them confidence they could do it again. Stringer called the Sages “every bit as good as we are,” and they might have gotten the best of his team if it wasn’t for Teaguen Williams.

A senior for Unity, Williams scored a number of goals during the regular season. He was at it again Tuesday, finding the back of the net on a penalty kick, but he had to jog across the entire field to take it. Williams filled in as the Rockets’ goalkeeper the last three games, but he looked like a natural against Monticello, coming away with eight saves compared to just the one shot that snuck past him.

“For a backup goalie, that’s a lot of pressure,” Wishall said. “I think he played really well. He got the job done.”

Monticello’s Dallas Glauner was almost just as effective, saving 11 shots. Overall, it was a defensive battle. Take away the penalties, and Unity wins 1-0.

There were just a couple minutes down the stretch where the Sages had a lapse in execution, and that was the difference.

“We had our ups and downs,” Burkybile said. “Piecing it together has been difficult, but defensively, Will had a great year, Josh (Dill) had a great year. They started to pick it up, but it never really came together. Our struggle was we’d have one here but then turn around and not be as disciplined as we should have been.”

With the win, Unity advances to the regional semifinals to play second-seeded Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (17-3-1) at 10 a.m. this Saturday on the Bunnies’ home turf, Kellar Field.

The final few minutes of Tuesday’s game were as intense as they could be, and the emotions that followed the final horn showed just how much it meant to the Rockets.

“Tears of joy is what you get. All the way from the freshmen ball boys to the seniors on the field,” Stringer said. “This is a team that’s really developed a strong bond this year. You don’t always get kids who are fun to coach and fun to be around. This is just a good group of kids.”