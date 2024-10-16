Women's ballot breakdown | Illini miss out on Top 25 spot
By JOE VOZZELLI jvozzelli@news-gazette.com,
2 days ago
Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli breaks down the poll released Tuesday — and shares his ballot:
Illinois beat writer Joe Vozzelli is in his sixth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here’s how his first ballot of the 2024-25 season shook out:
RK. TEAM 2024-25 OPENER
1. South Carolina vs. Michigan, Nov. 4, at Las Vegas
2. Connecticut vs. Boston University, Nov. 7
3. Southern Cal vs. Mississippi, Nov. 4, at Paris
4. UCLA vs. Louisville, Nov. 4, at Paris
5. Texas vs. Southeast Missouri State, Nov 10
6. Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, Nov. 4
7. Iowa State vs. Chicago State, Nov. 4
8. LSU vs. Eastern Kentucky, Nov. 4
9. Duke vs. Radford, Nov. 4
10. North Carolina State vs. East Tennessee State, Nov. 5
11. Baylor vs. Incarnate Word, Nov. 7
12. Oklahoma vs. Southern, Nov. 4
13. Ohio State vs. Cleveland State, Nov. 5
14. Kansas State vs. Green Bay, Nov. 4
15. Maryland vs. UMBC, Nov. 4
16. Louisville vs. UCLA, Nov. 4, at Paris
17. West Virginia vs. Towson, Nov. 5
18. Florida State vs. North Florida, Nov. 4
19. North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern, Nov. 4
20. Mississippi vs. Southern Cal, Nov. 4, at Paris
21. Creighton at South Dakota State, Nov. 8
22. Nebraska vs. Omaha, Nov. 4
23. Alabama vs. New Orleans, Nov. 4
24. Illinois vs. Florida State, Nov. 7
25. Iowa vs. Northern Illinois, Nov. 6
SEC supremacy
That Alabama and Kentucky both made the Top 25 — and the fact Texas and Oklahoma are new additions to the SEC — means the league had seven ranked teams in the preseason poll, the most of any conference. Alabama’s inclusion wasn’t a surprise (even if it was the Crimson Tide’s first national ranking since 1999) with Kristy Curry’s team fresh off a 23-win season and with many of its key players back after the program’s third NCAA tournament trip in the last four years. Kentucky’s place in the Top 25 was far from a lock, however, considering the Wildcats are coming off a 12-20 season that led to the ouster of Kyra Elzy as coach. Kentucky plucked Kenny Brooks away from Virginia Tech (a five-year deal worth $7.7 million didn’t hurt), and Brooks brought All-American point guard Georgia Amoore with him to Lexington, Ky.
What about the Illini?
A ranked-on-ranked Illinois-Florida State matchup in the season opener for Shauna Green’s Illini won’t happen. That’s because Illinois missed out on cracking the Top 25 despite appearing on enough ballots, including mine, to receive 23 votes. The Illini will have a few chances in November to impress and potentially break into the Top 25, starting with the aforementioned Nov. 7 opener with the 19th-ranked Seminoles at State Farm Center. Illinois will also play two other NCAA tournament teams from a season ago with Marquette (Nov. 10) and Oregon State (Nov. 22) among the early-season home games for Green and Co.
End of an era
What was the second-longest preseason streak is no over. A new era in Stanford, Calif., will start with the Cardinal not in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in 25 years. Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer retired in April and was replaced by longtime Stanford assistant Kate Paye. The new-look Cardinal will also have to deal with the loss of Cameron Brink, with the standout forward just completing her rookie season in the WNBA after the ex-Stanford star was the No. 2 overall pick of the Los Angeles Sparks.
