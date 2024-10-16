Women's ballot breakdown | Illini miss out on Top 25 spot

From left, Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green, senior guard Adalia McKenzie and fifth-year senior guard Makira Cook during a live appearance on BTN at Big Ten media day on Wednesday in Rosemont. Illinois athletics

Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli breaks down the poll released Tuesday — and shares his ballot:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Rk., Team 2023-24 Record Pts Prev

1. South Carolina (27) 38-0 745 1

2. Connecticut (2) 33-6 708 3

3. Southern Cal (1) 29-6 697 5

4. Texas 33-5 641 7

5. UCLA 27-7 628 10

6. Notre Dame 28-7 614 11

7. LSU 31-6 549 6

8. Iowa State 21-12 521 25

9. North Carolina State 31-7 510 4

10. Oklahoma 23-10 441 21

11. Duke 22-12 439 17

12. Baylor 26-8 422 13

13. Kansas State 26-8 390 19

14. Ohio State 26-6 372 16

15. North Carolina 20-13 285 NR

16. West Virginia 25-8 277 24

17. Louisville 24-10 250 NR

18. Maryland 19-14 227 NR

19. Florida State 23-11 191 NR

20. Mississippi 24-9 165 NR

21. Creighton 26-6 152 23

22. Kentucky 12-20 108 NR

23. Nebraska 23-12 106 NR

24. Alabama 24-10 67 NR

25. Indiana 26-6 46 12

Others receiving votes: Iowa 37, TCU 30, Utah 24, Illinois 23, Stanford 17, Michigan State 16, Gonzaga 16, Vanderbilt 12, South Dakota State 7, Miami 4, Tennessee 3, Fairfield 3, Middle Tennessee 3, Georgia Tech 2, Syracuse 1, Princeton 1.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Illinois beat writer Joe Vozzelli is in his sixth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here’s how his first ballot of the 2024-25 season shook out:

RK. TEAM 2024-25 OPENER

1. South Carolina vs. Michigan, Nov. 4, at Las Vegas

2. Connecticut vs. Boston University, Nov. 7

3. Southern Cal vs. Mississippi, Nov. 4, at Paris

4. UCLA vs. Louisville, Nov. 4, at Paris

5. Texas vs. Southeast Missouri State, Nov 10

6. Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, Nov. 4

7. Iowa State vs. Chicago State, Nov. 4

8. LSU vs. Eastern Kentucky, Nov. 4

9. Duke vs. Radford, Nov. 4

10. North Carolina State vs. East Tennessee State, Nov. 5

11. Baylor vs. Incarnate Word, Nov. 7

12. Oklahoma vs. Southern, Nov. 4

13. Ohio State vs. Cleveland State, Nov. 5

14. Kansas State vs. Green Bay, Nov. 4

15. Maryland vs. UMBC, Nov. 4

16. Louisville vs. UCLA, Nov. 4, at Paris

17. West Virginia vs. Towson, Nov. 5

18. Florida State vs. North Florida, Nov. 4

19. North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern, Nov. 4

20. Mississippi vs. Southern Cal, Nov. 4, at Paris

21. Creighton at South Dakota State, Nov. 8

22. Nebraska vs. Omaha, Nov. 4

23. Alabama vs. New Orleans, Nov. 4

24. Illinois vs. Florida State, Nov. 7

25. Iowa vs. Northern Illinois, Nov. 6

SEC supremacy

That Alabama and Kentucky both made the Top 25 — and the fact Texas and Oklahoma are new additions to the SEC — means the league had seven ranked teams in the preseason poll, the most of any conference. Alabama’s inclusion wasn’t a surprise (even if it was the Crimson Tide’s first national ranking since 1999) with Kristy Curry’s team fresh off a 23-win season and with many of its key players back after the program’s third NCAA tournament trip in the last four years. Kentucky’s place in the Top 25 was far from a lock, however, considering the Wildcats are coming off a 12-20 season that led to the ouster of Kyra Elzy as coach. Kentucky plucked Kenny Brooks away from Virginia Tech (a five-year deal worth $7.7 million didn’t hurt), and Brooks brought All-American point guard Georgia Amoore with him to Lexington, Ky.

What about the Illini?

A ranked-on-ranked Illinois-Florida State matchup in the season opener for Shauna Green’s Illini won’t happen. That’s because Illinois missed out on cracking the Top 25 despite appearing on enough ballots, including mine, to receive 23 votes. The Illini will have a few chances in November to impress and potentially break into the Top 25, starting with the aforementioned Nov. 7 opener with the 19th-ranked Seminoles at State Farm Center. Illinois will also play two other NCAA tournament teams from a season ago with Marquette (Nov. 10) and Oregon State (Nov. 22) among the early-season home games for Green and Co.

End of an era

What was the second-longest preseason streak is no over. A new era in Stanford, Calif., will start with the Cardinal not in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in 25 years. Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer retired in April and was replaced by longtime Stanford assistant Kate Paye. The new-look Cardinal will also have to deal with the loss of Cameron Brink, with the standout forward just completing her rookie season in the WNBA after the ex-Stanford star was the No. 2 overall pick of the Los Angeles Sparks.