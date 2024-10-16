Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    Cook primed for big final year with Illini

    By JOE VOZZELLI jvozzelli@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQr8I_0w8pnAeQ00
    Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) And Villanova's forward Christina Dalce (10) in the WBIT tournament championship game in Indianapolis on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

    CHAMPAIGN — Makira Cook will turn 23 years old about a month into the Illinois women’s basketball team’s upcoming season.

    That Nov. 30 birthday made Cook an 18-year-old when she arrived on the Dayton campus in the summer of 2020 as a freshman for the Flyers. Now, four-plus years later, Cook is preparing for her fifth college season — and third one with the Illini — as the Cincinnati native is playing an additional year in C-U by taking advantage of her bonus COVID season.

    This is the last year of the additional COVID years afforded by the NCAA at the onset of the pandemic, and Illinois is benefiting from the static rosters the rule has created, with Cook, Genesis Bryant and Kendall Bostic all fifth-year seniors for the Illini.

    Of the three, it’s Cook whom Illinois coach Shauna Green has been around the longest since she has coached Cook during her entire college career.

    A coach-player relationship that started, of course, when Cook was a standout at Mount Notre Dame High School with the Dayton coach at the time in Green recruiting Cook once she went back on the market after initially committing to Miami (Ohio).

    That half-decade-long connection gives Green — who brought Cook with her to Illinois as a transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season — a different perspective on the changes between the then-teenager Cook and the now young-adult Cook.

    “There’s not enough time for me to stand up here and tell you guys the growth that she’s made,” Green said. “She’s come so far. And I think a lot of it is, obviously, just experience and maturity. There’s that trust there. I can tell (her things), and we can be very honest with each other. A lot of times, she doesn’t like to hear that, but she knows that I’m saying that out of love, and I’m trying to make her the best version of herself that she can possibly be.

    “She’s now able to be more vulnerable, and I think that’s when growth happens. This is why you coach: to see a kid personally go through their college career. With Makira and all of the growth that she has had off the court, that really makes me proud. Like I said, I could go on and on about different examples, but she’s come a long way, and I could not be more proud of where she’s at right now.”

    That Cook has had a full summer on the court with Illinois is also a significant step for the 5-foot-6 point guard and All-Big Ten preseason selection.

    Cook’s concussion she sustained early last season led to a slow start for the Illini during Green’s second season. A slow start that Illinois never really fully recovered from — at least during the regular season — with the Illini posting a disappointing 14-14 record and missing out on a second straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

    But Illinois got hot in late March after the WBIT afforded Green’s team with a second chance to play postseason basketball.

    Cook propelled a five-game run to the WBIT championship, the first postseason tournament title for the Illini program, with the guard a catalyst as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after she averaged 21.0 points while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor in the postseason five games.

    Cook has carried the late-season uptick in production into the offseason, a key development with Illinois having a busy summer. The Illini had 10 full practices before playing two exhibition games during their nearly two-week early August foreign tour of Italy and Greece.

    Now, with Illinois through two-plus weeks of official practices before the season opener on Nov. 7 against Florida State, Cook has been that one constant on the court at Ubben Basketball Complex. Even as the Illini deal with having players “in and out of practice” with injuries. One of those players has been sophomore center Lety Vasconcelos, a Baylor transfer. Junior forward Shay Bollin also didn’t play during Illinois’ overseas exhibition matchups because of an injury.

    A happy and healthy Cook, meanwhile, is poised to finish her college career on a high note on an Illini team again with heightened expectations. Even if Illinois didn’t find a spot into the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Tuesday, the Illini did receive some votes.

    How far Illinois goes this winter — and whether the Illini make it into the Top 25 at some point this season — could depend largely on the play of Cook.

    “This last year was a really hard year for her,” Green said of a changed mindset in Cook. “She went through some things health-wise ... and I don’t think she ever felt like she was herself last year. As with anyone, when you don’t feel 100 percent, it’s frustrating. It can do a lot of things to you emotionally.

    “This summer, she had a really good summer. She was healthy for the first summer that she was able to practice in her college career. She had a summer where she’s in really good condition. She’s probably in the best shape she’s ever been in in her life, and I think that can lead to confidence, and confidence leads you to just be in a really good place within yourself, and I think that’s exuding from her. You can see it. She’s also really excited about the season. This team is in a really, really good spot in terms of the chemistry and the togetherness and how connected they are. So I just think that elevates her frame of mind.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Casey: $18.4M awarded for revitalization in Pa. coal communities; $0 coming here
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel43 minutes ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy