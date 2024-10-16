Cook primed for big final year with Illini

Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) And Villanova's forward Christina Dalce (10) in the WBIT tournament championship game in Indianapolis on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Makira Cook will turn 23 years old about a month into the Illinois women’s basketball team’s upcoming season.

That Nov. 30 birthday made Cook an 18-year-old when she arrived on the Dayton campus in the summer of 2020 as a freshman for the Flyers. Now, four-plus years later, Cook is preparing for her fifth college season — and third one with the Illini — as the Cincinnati native is playing an additional year in C-U by taking advantage of her bonus COVID season.

This is the last year of the additional COVID years afforded by the NCAA at the onset of the pandemic, and Illinois is benefiting from the static rosters the rule has created, with Cook, Genesis Bryant and Kendall Bostic all fifth-year seniors for the Illini.

Of the three, it’s Cook whom Illinois coach Shauna Green has been around the longest since she has coached Cook during her entire college career.

A coach-player relationship that started, of course, when Cook was a standout at Mount Notre Dame High School with the Dayton coach at the time in Green recruiting Cook once she went back on the market after initially committing to Miami (Ohio).

That half-decade-long connection gives Green — who brought Cook with her to Illinois as a transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season — a different perspective on the changes between the then-teenager Cook and the now young-adult Cook.

“There’s not enough time for me to stand up here and tell you guys the growth that she’s made,” Green said. “She’s come so far. And I think a lot of it is, obviously, just experience and maturity. There’s that trust there. I can tell (her things), and we can be very honest with each other. A lot of times, she doesn’t like to hear that, but she knows that I’m saying that out of love, and I’m trying to make her the best version of herself that she can possibly be.

“She’s now able to be more vulnerable, and I think that’s when growth happens. This is why you coach: to see a kid personally go through their college career. With Makira and all of the growth that she has had off the court, that really makes me proud. Like I said, I could go on and on about different examples, but she’s come a long way, and I could not be more proud of where she’s at right now.”

That Cook has had a full summer on the court with Illinois is also a significant step for the 5-foot-6 point guard and All-Big Ten preseason selection.

Cook’s concussion she sustained early last season led to a slow start for the Illini during Green’s second season. A slow start that Illinois never really fully recovered from — at least during the regular season — with the Illini posting a disappointing 14-14 record and missing out on a second straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

But Illinois got hot in late March after the WBIT afforded Green’s team with a second chance to play postseason basketball.

Cook propelled a five-game run to the WBIT championship, the first postseason tournament title for the Illini program, with the guard a catalyst as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after she averaged 21.0 points while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor in the postseason five games.

Cook has carried the late-season uptick in production into the offseason, a key development with Illinois having a busy summer. The Illini had 10 full practices before playing two exhibition games during their nearly two-week early August foreign tour of Italy and Greece.

Now, with Illinois through two-plus weeks of official practices before the season opener on Nov. 7 against Florida State, Cook has been that one constant on the court at Ubben Basketball Complex. Even as the Illini deal with having players “in and out of practice” with injuries. One of those players has been sophomore center Lety Vasconcelos, a Baylor transfer. Junior forward Shay Bollin also didn’t play during Illinois’ overseas exhibition matchups because of an injury.

A happy and healthy Cook, meanwhile, is poised to finish her college career on a high note on an Illini team again with heightened expectations. Even if Illinois didn’t find a spot into the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Tuesday, the Illini did receive some votes.

How far Illinois goes this winter — and whether the Illini make it into the Top 25 at some point this season — could depend largely on the play of Cook.

“This last year was a really hard year for her,” Green said of a changed mindset in Cook. “She went through some things health-wise ... and I don’t think she ever felt like she was herself last year. As with anyone, when you don’t feel 100 percent, it’s frustrating. It can do a lot of things to you emotionally.

“This summer, she had a really good summer. She was healthy for the first summer that she was able to practice in her college career. She had a summer where she’s in really good condition. She’s probably in the best shape she’s ever been in in her life, and I think that can lead to confidence, and confidence leads you to just be in a really good place within yourself, and I think that’s exuding from her. You can see it. She’s also really excited about the season. This team is in a really, really good spot in terms of the chemistry and the togetherness and how connected they are. So I just think that elevates her frame of mind.”