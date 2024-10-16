Midweek matchup a challenge

Buy Now Laynie Smith, right, and her Illinois volleyball teammates will look to move above the .500 mark in Big Ten play and also extend their three-match winning streak on Wednesday night when the Illini host Indiana at Huff Hall. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois (11-5, 3-3 Big Ten) returns to action with a home match against Indiana (9-7, 2-4). Beat writer Scott Richey caught up with the Illini before the 6 p.m. first serve Wednesday at Huff Hall:

Schedule shift

Illinois has prepared almost exclusively for back-to-back weekend matches this season between nonconference action and the start of Big Ten play. A midweek match against Indiana is both an outlier from the schedule to date and in general for the Illini’s conference schedule this season. They’ll play just one more midweek match in the regular season with a Nov. 27 home match against Minnesota. It’s a change from how the Big Ten has scheduled the past several years. Weekend two-fers are now more the norm. At least for the Illini.

“Part of it’s just how the travel schedule works out to try to make it fair for everyone,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I don’t envy the scheduling person’s job right now. We used to have four (midweek Big Ten matches). Now, we’re only at two. ... A little bit it changes how you do things. You don’t get as many days to work on maybe your own self. You’re trying to prep for the opponent pretty quickly. You just try to work on the little nuance stuff that’s going to score you a few more points.”

Learning on the fly

Laynie Smith had double-digit kills in six of Illinois’ 10 nonconference matches. The 6-foot-3 freshman opposite never had fewer than eight kills in that three-week stretch and became the first true freshman Illini to notch double-digit kills in her collegiate debut since Jacqueline Quade in 2016. Big Ten play started a bit differently for the Durham, N.C., native. Smith had 15 total kills in Illinois’ first three matches combined, but she’s hit the 10-kill mark in two of the Illini’s last three.

“I’ve definitely learned I can’t hit straight down all the time because they are big and they’ll block me,” Smith said about the shift to Big Ten play. “That’s been a very big adjusting point and finding smarter shots. It has helped me to broaden my game in that way, which has been really nice. Hitting deeper and higher and trying to use high hands and really see the block in front of me instead of having a shot lined up before the ball is even set. Experience has helped me find that.”

Connections firming up

Illinois’ early Big Ten schedule didn’t exactly do the team any favors starting conference play with a trip to the Pacific Northwest — the first Illini team to make that swing — and getting No. 2 Nebraska as the first home match in a month. An 0-3 start wasn’t ideal, but it also wasn’t a total surprise. The Illini have gotten back on track and back to .500 in Big Ten play with consecutive wins against Northwestern, Michigan and Michigan State.

“All the things we work on, they’re all starting to come together and it’s showing,” Illinois outside hitter Raina Terry said. “I think just overall connections. We had some new pieces we had to mold into what we were trying to do. I think we’re doing a great job, and our offense is starting to click a lot more now. You can be connected off the court, but on the court, it’s a totally different story. You have to know how to get each other to tick, how to help someone out when they’re struggling. That’s totally different than a connection off the court.”