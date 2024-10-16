Flightstar president honored for 50 years of flying

SAVOY — Bill Giannetti was 19 when he first took to the sky.

He went through the University of Illinois’ pilot training program in the mid-1970s and has been flying out of Willard Airport ever since.

And even after a half-century, his passion for aviation hasn’t waned.

“I think most pilots will tell you they love to fly the airplanes, and I still do,” Giannetti said.

The now-70-year-old co-founder and president of Flightstar recently earned a special honor marking his five decades in aviation.

Giannetti was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by the Federal Aviation Administration in late September. According to the FAA, the award recognizes pilots “who have demonstrated professionalism, skill and aviation expertise by maintaining safe operations for 50 or more years.”

“It’s very cool,” Giannetti said. “It’s something that not many pilots achieve, because you have to fly for 50 years and then have a good, clean safety record and be kind of a positive influence on aviation.”

“We are incredibly proud of Mr. Giannetti’s achievement,” said Daren Goembel, chief pilot at Flightstar. “His contributions to aviation safety and his commitment to excellence are remarkable. This award is a testament to his lifelong dedication to aviation, and we are honored to celebrate this milestone with him.”

Giannetti has accumulated over 20,000 total flight hours since 1974, company officials said. He has also completed several hundred North Atlantic crossings and is type-rated in 12 different aircraft.

He said he’s enjoyed flying with different people over the years and getting to mentor young pilots while also learning from them.

The hardest part of being a pilot, for Giannetti, is missing out on time with family — though it helped that his wife of many years, Cindy, used to be Flightstar’s scheduler.

Giannetti co-founded Flightstar in 1978 and is still actively flying as a captain.

“Being a pilot, it’s almost like you get paid to do the thing you love to do,” he said. “So it’s an awesome career. It’s one of those jobs that it doesn’t feel like work. It feels like more who I am.”

Flightstar is the fixed base operator at Willard Airport and offers services such as airline and general aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, avionics sales with installation and repair, and a worldwide executive jet charter with full aircraft management services.

Per its website, the company, initially known as Midstate Aviation, started out as a flight training operation with one aircraft and three employees operating out of a construction trailer.

It has since grown to a team of over 170 people and facilities that span almost half of Willard’s grounds, including a 10,000-square-foot corporate terminal facility and a 127,000-square-foot maintenance facility.

The company continues to grow and is in the process of building a new aircraft storage hangar at Willard. Marketing manager Will Moser said Flightstar expects the project to be complete in early 2025.

According to the company, “Hangar 11” will house managed aircraft and allow Flightstar to use an existing storage hangar for maintenance operations.

“The reallocation effectively doubles the space dedicated to aircraft maintenance operations to address current and future maintenance demands,” company officials said. “Upon completion, Hangar 11 will add 28,000 square feet of hangar capacity at Willard Airport (KCMI), bringing Flightstar’s total managed hangar area to over 142,000 square feet.”