Jim Dey: Family's ties trace back to Illini royalty

Buy Now Brothers Mike and Joe Murphy, descendants of former University of Illinois Athletic Director George Huff, post outside The News-Gazette in Champaign. Jim Rossow/The News-Gazette

To pitch a ‘My Turn’ guest column, email jdalessio@news-gazette.com .

Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

What Champaign lawyer Joe Murphy calls an “unearned honor” is going to pay off big time this weekend.

He and a handful of relatives will be invited down to the field at halftime of the Illinois-Michigan football game Saturday to represent family members of the honorees at the rededication of Memorial Stadium.

What’s the big deal?

Murphy family members are descendants of the man credited with having the gall and gumption to envision and then preside over the construction of Memorial Stadium.

His great-grandfather was George Huff, a onetime University of Illinois athlete who later became athletic director and oversaw the stadium’s construction 100 years ago.

“For a guy who grew up in Champaign, he must have had a big-picture outlook,” said Murphy, a lawyer at Meyer Capel. “I would venture to guess it was one of the few stadiums of that size built.”

The name George Huff is venerated on campus — there’s Huff Hall and George Huff Drive.

Mike Murphy, Joe’s younger brother, said the Huff name is mostly lost to recent generations but occasionally strikes a chord with the newbies.

Joe said people will express surprise when the subject of George Huff Drive comes up and he announces, “Yeah, that was my great-grandfather.”

It’s not unlike lineage to royalty, and Joe and Mike have that in spades.

Starting with George Huff, they’re direct descendants of local movers and shakers.

Here’s how it goes.

To help him oversee the construction project, Huff hired former UI athlete Frank Murphy as the business manager responsible for making the finances work.

In the process of fulfilling his duties, Frank Murphy met and married Huff’s daughter, Katherine.

Their children included Dwyer Murphy, another former UI athlete who ran a prominent insurance business and was involved in a wide variety of political and charitable endeavors in the community.

Dwyer Murphy’s five children included Joe and Mike.

That makes them self-described “townies,” although not in any way ostentatious ones.

“We just live with the mantle, trying not to bring shame to it,” said Mike Murphy, who owned and operated Mike 'N Molly’s bar in downtown Champaign for the better part of two decades until closing it in 2016 and now works for the Mahomet-Seymour school district.

Neither Murphy has any memory of George Huff. They do have slight inklings of Huff’s wife, whom they describe as a “force of nature.”

“There’s lot of family chatter about Great-Grandma Huff,” Joe said.

Mrs. Huff apparently was quite a football fan who enjoyed the perks that went with her status. Family lore is that she was driven by car into Memorial Stadium on the old track to her seat.

“She would attend all the football games and sit next to the" university president, Joe said of his great-grandmother.

She survived into the 1950s. George Huff died in 1936, one year after he stepped down from his AD post.

There are two other prominent names that will go along with Huff during ceremonies that will be held Friday and Saturday.

One is Robert Zuppke, Illini football head coach from 1913 to 1941. The field is named after him.

The other is Harold “Red” Grange, the famous “Wheaton Ice Man,” who contributed to six touchdowns (five run, one thrown) at the 1924 dedication game in which the Fighting Illini pummeled Michigan. Less well-known is that Grange, playing defense, intercepted two passes.

Members of their extended families will be present, and Joe and Mike Murphy said they are looking forward to meeting relatives of the men whose impact on UI sports continues to reverberate.