Illini Chabad hosts exhibit calling for return of U.S. citizens held hostage in Gaza

Students stopped to read and discuss a display recognizing U.S. citizens held as hostages in Gaza on Monday. The exhibit was originally created by the Israeli American Council to display near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and was brought to the University of Illinois campus at the invitation of Illini Chabad. Luke Taylor/The News-Gazette

URBANA — Illini Chabad’s display near the Illini Union on Monday aimed to refocus conversations around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the people who have now been hostages in Gaza for over a year.

Many students have personal ties to the hostages, whether through family or friends, including freshman Mika Raviv.

A photo of her second cousin, Itay Chen, was displayed alongside the others; he was believed to have been a hostage until the Israeli military announced on March 12 that he had died on Oct. 7, 2023.

Raviv moved to the U.S. alongside her immediate family when she was only nine years old, so she was never close to Chen, which she says has made the last year feel “surreal.”

“The fact that it still affected people that I know, people I love, it hits you in a way that is hard to explain. It’s still hard to process after all this time,” Raviv said. “It frustrates me sometimes that there’s so much discourse about it and so much politics about it, and I think it really stops a lot of the people that are hurting from processing and expressing their feelings.”

Raviv said that with that line of thought, she isn’t only considering people like her who may have a connection to hostages, but everyone who has lost a loved one during the conflict.

Her family, both in the states and Israel, have been calling for hostages to be brought home throughout the past year.

“There have been huge protests going on in Israel, not just to bring the hostages home, but also to get Bibi Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, to help bring that closer and bring a resolution, which he hasn’t done. There’s a lot of discontent with him, at least for my family,” Raviv said.

Even as she tries to stay connected with both sides of her family and their activism, Raviv said she’s felt as though there isn’t much she can do from the U.S., and she’s been too nervous to talk about many of these topics publicly.

She worries that sharing her Israeli and Jewish identity, as well as her personal tie to Chen, will cause people to make assumptions about her beliefs that may not be true.

Monday’s exhibit on the Main Quad was originally created by the Israeli American Council to display near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, then brought to the University of Illinois at the request of Illini Chabad.

Chabad director Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel said the goal of displaying information and art about the hostages wasn’t to make a political statement about Israel or Palestine, but to educate people and remind them that U.S. citizens are still being held hostage.

He also said that Chabad reserved the space and scheduled the event with the UI, in compliance with reinforced rules surrounding temporary structures on campus.

Emma Preston, a sophomore at the UI, stuck around the exhibit for most of the day just to observe and talk to visitors.

One of the hostages is her father’s friend, which has inspired her father and now her to get involved in activism to bring them home.

“If you’re going to get involved on either side, educate yourself on both sides. … We just want people to learn about this and what’s going on,” Preston said.

While she said most people had just stopped to read about the exhibit and talk, a few had yelled at the Chabad members earlier in the day.

“We’re not saying that we want more innocent civilians to be killed; we want everyone to be fine and we just want our American hostages returned home,” Preston said. “That’s really what today’s about.”