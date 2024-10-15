Jay Simpson: I've done the work, and my heart is in the right place

I’ve messed up enough times in my relationships to know better by now.

I’ve been through my fair share of heartaches, disappointments and lessons learned the hard way. It wasn’t just about bad timing or mismatched personalities; sometimes, it was me making the same mistakes I thought I’d left behind.

In the moment, it’s hard to see how my actions or lack of understanding affected the relationship, but hindsight has a way of showing you the full picture. And let’s be real: I had some growing up to do. But, I’ve taken those lessons to heart.

Every misstep taught me more about what I truly want in a partner, what I value and how I need to show up. I can confidently say that the next woman who walks into my life will get the best version of me yet.

I’ve learned that relationships thrive on mutual respect, love and effort, and I’m ready to give all of that and then some.

The man I am today has a deeper understanding of love, compromise and growth than I did in the past. I’ve done the inner work, and I’m not looking to repeat old patterns.

My heart is in a place where I’m ready to pour my all into someone, but I’m also ready to receive love in return. No half-hearted efforts, no holding back. This time, it’s all or nothing.

However, this isn’t just about me. My children play a huge role in my life, and their happiness and well-being are my top priority. I’m not just looking for someone who fits me, but someone who fits them.

The bond they form with her will matter just as much as the one she forms with me. Their trust in her, how they interact, how they feel about her, that’s essential to me. If she can’t form a solid, genuine relationship with my kids, then we’re not going to work, no matter how well we might connect.

I want everything to line up just right. I’m not asking for perfection, because I know no one is perfect, including myself. But I do want a relationship where the dots connect naturally. I want a woman who complements my life and adds to the family I’m building. Someone who understands that love is a two-way street, one that requires patience, effort and vulnerability.

I’m ready for the real thing. I want a family of my own that’s full of love, understanding and growth.

So, this time around, I’m approaching love differently. I’ve been through enough to know what’s important, and I won’t settle for less. My next relationship will be built on the lessons I’ve learned, the growth I’ve undergone and the deep love I’m ready to give and receive. I’m ready for her, for us and for the life we’ll create together.