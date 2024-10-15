Open in App
    Jim Dey: Champaign County Board sets special meeting over lost interest income

    By Jim Dey Author email,

    2 days ago

    What happened, why and what to do about it?

    Those are the questions Champaign County Board members are scheduled to explore today when they discuss how taxpayers lost more than $2 million in interest income.

    The committee-of-the-whole session was scheduled after board members learned county Treasurer Cassandra “C.J.” Johnson left as much as $36 million in federal aid money in a low-interest account at a Terre Haute, Ind.-based bank rather than deposit it in the higher-paying Illinois Funds account overseen by the state treasurer.

    The funds in question represent $40 million in federal aid money that was placed on deposit while board members considered its use.

    Comparing the numbers of months and the amount of interest that could have been earned, county Auditor George Danos estimated the foregone interest totaled $2.07 million — $303,853 in 2022, $971,314 in 2023 and $814,000 in 2024.

    Johnson attributed her decision to leave the funds in an account with Terre Haute-based First Financial Bank, which has locations in Champaign-Urbana, to being distracted by other duties. At the same time, she said she was “disappointed” that Danos brought the matter to public attention during his re-election campaign.

    Danos said he first became aware of the problem July 5 and that the information was unwelcome when he brought it to Johnson’s attention.

    He said she told him to “stay in your lane,” apparently meaning he should mind the auditor’s business, not the treasurer’s business.

    The lost-interest-income issue has reverberations beyond the mere financial, including the upcoming vote on a proposed sales-tax increase in November and the 2025 Urbana mayoral election.

    County officials hope voters will approve a second quarter-cent sales-tax increase for “public safety” purposes. In that respect, news of the lost interest income does not reflect well on their money-management skills.

    At the same time, Urbana Democratic mayoral candidate DeShawn Williams is the deputy treasurer in Johnson’s office. The mishandling of interest income represents a potentially strong issue for his opponent in the February 2025 Democratic primary.

    Reaction from county officials has been mixed.

    Democratic County Executive Summers said he had “no comment,” while Republican board member Jeff Wilson said he wanted to get a clear understanding of the “rules and responsibilities” involved and is “not going to assign blame.”

    Another Republican board member, John Farney, said he wants an explanation.

    “Most concerning to me is the fact that the county auditor utilized this information in a campaign piece published before he brought the information to the county board, showing that having an elected auditor is no longer necessary,” said Farney, a former county auditor and treasurer.

    “It has simply become a high-paying political job that requires no real work other than re-election. The current county auditor should not be commended for his work — he’s nothing more than a desperate politician trying to keep his paycheck.”

    Democrat Stephanie Fortado, chair of the county board’s finance committee, said she “first heard” of the issue when reading fellow Democrat Danos’ “campaign literature.”

    Included in today’s discussion, she said, “will be thinking through how to implement the treasurer’s suggestion that the board form an investment committee.”

    Danos, who has a contentious relationship with the supermajority Democratic board, said he is “looking forward” to the meeting but would not be surprised if his critics target him.

    “It should be a fact-finding effort. I hope that’s what it is. We’ll see,” he said.

    In addition to the quarter-cent sales-tax referendum, board members are asking voters to abolish the independent auditor’s office and replace it with a financial professional working under the county executive.

    At the same time, voters will choose between multiterm incumbent Danos and Republican challenger Alan Anderson in the auditor’s race. If they abolish the office, the election winner will have no office to assume.

    There’s more. Johnson said she will resign her office in the middle of her term, suggesting she will leave shortly after the beginning of next year.

