    Bob Asmussen | Brush with greatness: Champaign native recalls meeting with legend Grange

    By BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    Have a Red Grange story to tell ahead of Saturday's game. EMAIL Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com

    Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

    CHAMPAIGN — I’m not jealous of many people. The $2 billion Powerball winner. Anyone who has final-round tickets to the Masters. That’s about it.

    Oh, and Dave Washburn. The Champaign native and Champaign Central and University of Illinois graduate just made my list.

    Why? He once met and chatted with Red “The Galloping Ghost” Grange. And has the photo to prove it.

    For Washburn, it is a terrific story that is being retold as Grange’s historic performance for Illinois against Michigan is about to be celebrated.

    On a warm Saturday afternoon in 1924 at newly dedicated Memorial Stadium, Grange ran over, through and around Michigan. Final score: Illinois 39, Michigan 14. It wasn’t that close.

    Grange was already famous. He drew national attention as a college sophomore in 2023, earning All-American honors.

    But it is the Michigan game that sealed Grange’s legendary status. In the first 12 minutes, he scored four touchdowns. He later added a fifth and threw for a sixth. Grange 36, Michigan 14.

    The timing couldn’t have been better. It was the dedication game on the new building, with 67,886 in the stands.

    Washburn was not at the famous game. That would make him at least 100, and he is actually 59.

    But 50 years after the moment, Grange returned to Memorial Stadium to celebrate its Golden Anniversary.

    And Washburn, then 9 years old, got to meet the great one.

    How did it happen? Well, it was a combination of who he knew and where he lived.

    Washburn grew up on Clark Street in Champaign. His next-door neighbor was Charles “Chilly” Bowen, who lived at 910 W. Clark.

    Mr. Bowen had been a student manager at Illinois who graduated about the time Grange’s college career was starting. Mr. Bowen later became the athletic department ticket manager and business manager. He ended his career as executive director of the Alumni Association.

    “It was because of him I got to meet Mr. Grange,” Washburn said.

    On Oct. 19, 1974, Mr. Grange was back in C-U, attending a cocktail party at the Bowens’ home. Mrs. Bowen called Washburn’s house and said, “Send the boys over.”

    Washburn and friend Mark Jepsen, then 10, were told to bring footballs.

    “We walked into the party, they got Red Grange and brought him over,” Washburn said. “We took a few pictures, and he signed our footballs for us.

    “I didn’t realize at the time really who he was. It was over the decades to come that it really hit me.”

    Sadly, Washburn no longer has the signed ball from Grange. Jepsen still has his.

    Washburn remembers Grange “being pretty quiet. It was pretty straightforward. We took the pictures, and he signed the balls.”

    Illinois tied Michigan State 21-21 on the day Grange returned for the anniversary. Washburn attended the game, not knowing what was to follow.

    “My mom dropped us off with $5, and we got the $2 horseshoe seats,” Washburn said. “Stayed down there all day.”

    Small world

    Washburn’s friend Jim Green later found an invitation to an event at then-Ramada Inn, where Grange was honored. Green’s parents attended the reception and held onto the souvenir program.

    Over the years, Washburn has read a lot about Grange and what he meant to the NFL and football in general.

    The NFL was in trouble when Grange started playing, and the star gave the league legitimacy. Now, it is the most popular sport in the country.

    Washburn owns books about Grange, which is an expanding library. Two recent books were written about Grange.

    Big Ten ties

    Washburn is now the CEO of the Michigan State University Research Foundation, a job he has held for 11 years.

    Washburn considers Champaign his home. His in-laws still live in C-U and he returns often. His father-in-law is Dick O’Neill of Prospect Bank.

    In fact, Washburn attended the Illinois-Purdue football game on Saturday.

    After college, Washburn worked for Wolfram Research and the UI.

    Though he works at Michigan State, Washburn still follows Illinois sports.

    “That’s allowed,” he said. “What’s not allowed is rooting for Michigan.”

