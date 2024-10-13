It's Your Business I Glam on the go

Email business news to Jana Wiersema at jwiersema@news-gazette.com .

In 2016, Javonne Hagerman had a health event that put her in the hospital for a month. Once she was discharged, she was unable to drive, which meant she couldn't access some of her normal pick-me-ups.

"I couldn't get my hair or nails or anything done like I would normally do, and there was no one to come to me," she said.

From that experience came the idea for Mobile Glam Lab, a small business founded by Hagerman in 2021 that meets customers where they are to provide a variety of beauty services.

This includes specialty hair and makeup, group events, makeup lessons, hair tutorials and master classes.

"I think it's a really good response when people learn about it," Hagerman said. "Still trying to get the word out, really. But the reaction I get is, 'Oh, that's such a neat idea.'"

She noted that having a team of three — herself and two other stylists — is a challenge since it means they can't book larger parties. However, she is looking to hire more employees.

When asked what her favorite part of the job is, Hagerman replied, "Spoiling my brides."

"I feel very spoiled," said Hannah (Darcy) Andresen, as Hagerman applied her makeup for her Oct. 4, 2024 wedding to Will Andresen. "You put 5K gold eye patch things on me."

"Actually, 14K," Hagerman corrected with a laugh.

Chittick surgical center aims for 2025 opening

Chittick Eye Care plans to open a new surgical care center at 501 N. Dunlap Ave. in Savoy early next year.

"It's under construction," said Chief Operating Officer Jason Shanks. "Our plan is to be open January 1, and then we'll begin laser-assisted cataract surgery starting February 1."

He added that the clinic will house "two office-based surgery suites and an entire clinic for optometry and ophthalmology to process patients for LASIK and for cataract surgery."

The center will not replace the existing Chittick optometry offices at 8 Dunlap Court but will instead compliment that facility.

Shanks said Chittick hopes to provide a "premium experience" for surgery that is more inviting than a hospital environment, with perks such as massage chairs and refreshments.

Patients will also be able to choose what music they want to listen to during cataract surgery or LASIK.

"We just want to provide something that's out-of-this-world cool for our patients that they're not going to be able to get anywhere else in the region," Shanks said.

APTech relocates to research park

Applied Pavement Technology, Inc (APTech), a firm that specializes in "pavement engineering and management solutions," has relocated from 115 W. Main St. in Urbana to new headquarters on the second floor of 1908 S. First St. in the University of Illinois Research Park in Champaign.

The company made the move in late September.

APTech President Monty Wade said that while the previous location worked well for almost 20 years, the company had outgrown the facility.

The new headquarters provides nearly 20,000 square feet of working space, which is about twice as much as their previous facility, APTech officials said.

They added that it also offers "abundant natural light and connected spaces for easy collaboration," with all employees being located on the same floor.

“We are excited to begin APTech’s next chapter of growth in a state-of-the-art and team-oriented environment,” Monty said. “In addition to providing an ideal working environment for employees, it will also allow us to enhance our services and products to better serve our clients.”

First Mid named "Sm-All Star" in banking

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for First Mid Bank & Trust, has been named a 2024 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by investment bank Piper Sandler.

First Mid officials said this is a "prestigious honor recognizing top-performing banks in the small cap segment." It is awarded based on criteria such as profitability, growth, credit quality and capital strength.

The regional banking company was one of 30 banks to receive the award out of over 350 that were considered.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Piper Sandler as a top-performing bank,” said Chief Financial Officer Matt Smith. “This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to providing outstanding service, innovative financial solutions, and sustainable growth for our clients and shareholders. We remain focused on building strong relationships and supporting the economic vitality of the communities we serve.”

First Mid is headquartered in Mattoon and has locations in Illinois, Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin. This includes branches in Arcola, Champaign, Mahomet, Monticello, Rantoul, Savoy, Tuscola and Urbana.