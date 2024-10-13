Open in App
    Luke Taylor: When is that accessible trail at Allerton opening?

    By Luke Taylor Author email,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FKvD_0w54Lu0T00
    Buy Now A new ADA compliant walking path has been completed in Allerton Park’s Wandering Woods. Steve Hoffman/courtesy

    When is Allerton’s accessible trail project going to finish?

    In January, a question about construction at Allerton Park led us to find out about a brand-new ADA compliant trail set to be completed at the end of the summer.

    Well, good news: the trail in the Wandering Woods is finished now, with an opening celebration set for Oct. 22.

    “We had a few hiccups here and there, as you will have when you’re trying to create a trail through a natural environment,” Allerton Executive Director Derek Peterson said. “But we were sensitive to that environment. We made sure that if we could save a tree, we saved the tree, that type of thing.”

    Peterson said to come to the opening celebration to hear more about the park and goals for the future, and get a free coffee from Moon Bean Coffee.

    The trail is already available for use. He’s already seen people out there, including an older couple who enjoyed the smoother path.

    “They were saying how wonderful it is to have the opportunity to kind of get out in a woodland environment at Allerton and not have to worry about tripping over a tree root having to traverse up a hill. It’s already been impactful, and it’s not even open yet,” Peterson said.

    The trail was the first part of the Wandering Woods project. Next is a natural playground that is still in the design process but will include logs to play on, a water feature and a “teahouse” designed after those created by Robert Allerton.

    Another new accessibility feature is three power chairs available to park visitors.

    Allerton has previously had motorized chairs available. But the new ones, funded by Brenda and Wayland Eheart and the East Central Illinois Community Foundation, have bigger wheels and stronger motors.

    “I’ve ridden on them, they’re wonderful,” Peterson said. “They really take the terrain well. ... You don’t feel like they’re going to break down on you.”

    Peterson said the chairs can take on most areas of the park, not just sidewalks or the accessible trail.

