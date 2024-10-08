Champaign man charged with threats against Florida judge

cannon U.S. Senate Television/CNP/Zuma Press/TNS

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man stands accused of making violent threats against a federal judge who may have handled former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

An indictment filed Sept. 25 accuses 65-year-old Eric James Rennert of threatening to kidnap, assault and murder a federal judge from Florida’s St. Lucie County, as well as making similar threats toward that judge’s family.

Rennert has been charged with multiple counts of interstate transmission of threats and of threatening to assault, kidnap and murder a federal judge.

Both crimes may be punished with imprisonment and fines of up to $250,000.

While documents do not name the judge who received the threats, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is one of the two federal judges in that Florida county.

Cannon, a Trump-appointed judge, presided over two cases involving the Republican nominee for president’s handling of classified documents — Donald J. Trump v. United States of America in 2022 and United States of America v. Donald J. Trump, Waltine Nauta, and Carlos De Oliveira in 2023 and 2024.

In July, Cannon dismissed the more recent case against Trump, ruling that the lead prosecutor — Special Counsel Jack Smith — was unlawfully appointed.

Cannon has also been assigned to preside over the case of a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf course in September.

Rennert appeared via video conference Thursday at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana before federal Judge Eric Long, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Sullivan represented the government.

Rennert was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service to be transported to the Southern District of Florida for further proceedings.

In February, Tiffani Shea Gish of Houston was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after being arrested for leaving threatening voicemails for Cannon.