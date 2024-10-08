Open in App
    • The News-Gazette

    Jim Dey: Hospital privacy rights not absolute when police come calling

    By Jim Dey Author email,

    2 days ago

    When police came to visit hospital patient and gunshot wound victim Cortez Turner to investigate who shot him, Turner didn’t seem to mind.

    He cooperated fully with Jackson County investigators, who were looking into the fatal 2016 shooting of another man, Detrick Rogers.

    But Turner’s indifference came before he was charged with Rogers’ murder. Then he objected to the officers’ visit.

    Now 35 and living at the Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, Turner argued officers had violated his reasonable expectation of privacy and breached his Fourth Amendment protections against illegal search and seizure when they took his bloody clothes as evidence.

    His argument didn’t fly with the Illinois Supreme Court, which recently affirmed Turner’s conviction. But he did pose an interesting search-and-seizure brain teaser that raised the question of how much privacy a hospital patient enjoys under the law.

    In a lengthy opinion written for a unanimous court, Justice Elizabeth Rochford explained that prohibitions against illegal searches and seizures “offer protections to people, not places.”

    Further, the extent to which the Fourth Amendment protects people depends upon “where the people are.”

    Turner was being treated in “a trauma room in the emergency department of St. Joseph Memorial Hospital” in Murphysboro, a community in deep southern Illinois.

    Turner put himself in a bind before the high court when he abandoned the arguments he made to the lower courts. He argued earlier that “his clothes were not in plain view” when investigators entered the trauma room and that he did not “consent for their seizure.”

    Turner’s high court argument embraced a claim that he had a “reasonable expectation of privacy in the trauma room” that was violated when investigators entered.

    Search-and-seizure questions present a wide variety of distinct factual scenarios, some of which are unusual but few without precedent.

    In the case of hospital/search issue, the courts have established criteria for judging privacy claims.

    Turner was “legitimately” present in the trauma room (Factor 1) but had neither an “ownership interest” in it (Factor 2) nor a “possessary interest” in it (Factor 3).

    The court further found that the amount of time Turner spent in the trauma room (Factor 4) was not a “helpful factor in determining” Turner’s privacy rights.

    Factor 5 didn’t help Turner either, because he had no right to “control or exclude” admittance to the trauma room. His lawyers sought to persuade the high court that the trauma room was akin to a hotel room, a place where the occupant chooses who comes and goes.

    Regarding the trauma room, the court said, “people were moving freely in and out” while Turner “was being treated.”

    Turner’s last chance rested on the final factor — his proclaimed “subjective expectation of privacy” in the trauma room. The court answered that question by asking one — why didn’t Turner seek privacy if he expected privacy?

    “The evidence showed (Turner) voluntarily spoke to the detectives when they entered the room,” Rochford wrote. “There is no evidence that he had asked for the door to be closed, requested that he have no visitors or asked the detectives to leave. It was (Turner’s) burden to introduce evidence that he had a subjective expectation of privacy, and he failed to do so.”

    Consequently, the high court found there is no reason to suppress the bloody clothes taken as evidence and overturn Turner’s conviction for murder. He’s not scheduled to be released from prison until April 2046.

