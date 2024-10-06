Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    It's Your Business I UI student launches health-food café in Campustown

    By Jana Wiersema Author email,

    2 days ago

    Email business news to Jana Wiersema at jwiersema@news-gazette.com .

    During her first year at the University of Illinois, Vidhi Chavda had a hard time finding healthy options for meals and snacks.

    "I think health is really important, making sure that you stay fit, making sure you're eating healthy," she said. "... Dining hall food, I know, as a freshman, was really hard. Even now, something just grab and go is easier."

    Her solution? Starting her own Campustown business, Elite Chambana. The cafe at 202 E. Green St., Suite A will serve shakes, "refreshers," protein coffee, protein oats and smoothie bowls.

    Chavda hopes to open in one and a half to two months. The timeline will depend on how long it takes to receive the necessary approvals and get the space, which is currently untouched, furnished and ready for business.

    Chavda was inspired and mentored by Elevate, a similar business in her hometown of Bartlett that she described as a "sister location."

    "It's not a franchise," she clarified. "It's just kind of family-owned. It's more like they're a family, and I'm just now a part of it. I kind of walked in one day and was like, 'I'd like to open one.'"

    Chavda, now in her sophomore year, is studying mechanical engineering and entrepreneurship. She's had help launching the business from peers who are studying marketing, business and computer science.

    "It's really a growing community where everybody has a part, and I really like that," she said.

    When asked about future career goals, Chavda replied, "I think I definitely have an entrepreneurship mindset. And I see myself expanding hopefully Elite in the future, having multiple of these in different college campuses and spreading the word. But also, my dream goal is to own my own car company."

    Rantoul restaurant presents a mix of cuisines

    Flavor Fusion, located at 108 N. Garrard St., opened on Sept. 25, according to co-owner Marisol Obispo. The restaurant's menu includes chicken, smash burgers, pasta and tacos.

    Obispo, who owns the business with her brother, Gustavo, said they are still waiting on their liquor license.

    When asked what inspired them to open Flavor Fusion, she said, "We've been working for a long time in the restaurant (industry), and then we decided to do something for ourselves."

    Bloomington business buys Champaign dealership

    The former Hendershot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership has been acquired by the Sam Leman Automotive Group.

    According to county records, Leman Investments, LLC purchased the property at 1906 Moreland Blvd from H&S Dealership Properties for $5.5 million on Aug. 29.

    "We had the opportunity to buy Hendershot Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram, and that was kind of it," said Daniel Cervantes, who oversees sales operations at the auto group's 10 locations. "We sat down with the owner, ownership to ownership — I was not involved in that — and they came to an agreement."

    The purchase marks the Sam Leman Automotive Group's first expansion into the Champaign area, he said. The business also operates six dealerships in Bloomington, two in Peoria and one in Morton.

    Sam Leman Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Champaign had its first full month of business in September.

    "It's going great," Cervantes said. "We're rocking and rolling. We have doubled our sales from the previous month."

    He added that they retained all of the dealership's employees.

    Since taking over the business, the auto group has added inventory, as well as a few new sales professionals and an additional manager, Cervantes said. He added that they'll likely be hiring more people in the near future.

    "We're doing a bunch of updating to the dealership," he said. "We are advertising to the local market, as well as we are advertising nationally our inventory. ... That's currently what's in the works. There'll be more in the future. We'll be expanding this dealership, building on, adding on to the service department."

    Farm Credit celebrates new Mahomet annex

    Farm Credit Illinois held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Mahomet regional office annex at 1100 Farm Credit Drive on Tuesday.

    The 17,600-square-foot annex houses 63 employees and has several meeting spaces, including a large room that can accommodate up to 70 people and will be "available to the local agricultural community," Farm Credit officials said. Staff have been working out of the building since Sept. 1.

    "The new facility positions the Mahomet regional office team to serve a growing number of farm family, landowner, and agribusiness cooperative members," Farm Credit officials said. "The Mahomet team currently serves more than 960 farm families in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, and Vermilion Counties with about $710 million of loan volume and more than 236,500 acres of crop insurance coverage."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today36 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel27 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy