Luke Taylor: Are we about to see gas prices go up?

Is Hurricane Helene going to result in higher gas prices soon?

East Central Illinois gas prices are hovering around the $3 mark at the moment and, specifically in the Champaign area, prices have fallen 27 cents in only a month.

But large weather events and natural disasters frequently disrupt supply chains and fuel production.

“While Hurricane Helene left feet of rain behind and some states are seeing challenges in getting gasoline to stations, the storm did not broadly impact fuel production,” GasBuddy chief analyst Patrick DeHaan said. “For now, with oil prices falling back below $70 per barrel, the national average may be a bit stuck in the low $3s until fall maintenance wraps up, which could help bring a sub-$3 national average later this fall.”

The cheapest gas in nine area counties as of Thursday.

Champaign: QuikTrip in Champaign at $2.99/gallon;

Vermilion: Any gas station in Oakwood (all at $3.15);

Douglas: Love’s, Fuel Mart and Road Ranger in Tuscola at $2.93;

Ford: Zeel Mart in Sibley at $3.28;

DeWitt: Casey’s, Mobil, Marathon and Phillips 66 in Clinton at $3.13;

Piatt: Casey’s in Cerro Gordo or BP in Mansfield at $3.29;

Iroqouis: Casey’s in Chebanse at $3.05;

Edgar: 1st Stop in Paris at $3.16.