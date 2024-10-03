The Program: A season with St. Joseph-Ogden football, Week 6

Buy Now From left, Jared Altenbaumer, Tanner Siems, Kodey McKinney and Coy Taylor have helped the St. Joseph-Ogden football team start off the season with a 5-0 record. Knox Mynatt/The News-Gazette

The St. Joseph-Ogden football team became eligible for the playoffs following a 26-20 nonconference home win against Carterville last Friday night. Next up? The Spartans resume Illini Prairie Conference play by traveling to play at Bloomington Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.

Before the Spartans and Saints meet, get to know a bit more about two of SJ-O's 18 seniors on its roster. This week's guests: defensive back Kyler Swanson and linebacker Logan Lackey.

St. Joseph-Ogden senior defensive back Kyler Swanson. Nora Maberry-Daniels/The News-Gazette

Senior Spotlights

No. 6 Kyler Swanson, senior defensive back

1. What’s your favorite St. Joseph-Ogden football uniform combination?

The white jersey and blue pants. It just looks the best.

2. What’s the best part of Dick Duval Field?

The student section. They always bring energy and noise. It helps us get going on Friday night.

3. Who is your funniest teammate?

Nolan Earley. He catches people off guard.

4. What is your go-to spot to eat in St. Joseph?

Roch’s. I get a patty melt, and I like the atmosphere there. It’s always a good place to go and eat with friends.

5. Who does the best Shawn Skinner impression?

Brayden Waller.

St. Joseph-Ogden senior linebacker Logan Lackey. Nora Maberry-Daniels/The News-Gazette

No. 11 Logan Lackey, senior linebacker

1. What’s your favorite St. Joseph-Ogden football uniform combination?

The white jersey and blue pants. I just think it looks tough.

2. What’s the best part of Dick Duval Field?

Definitely the turf. It’s a lot better than the grass.

3. Who is your funniest teammate?

Nolan Earley. He’s always doing something stupid and saying some dumb stuff. It’s pretty funny.

4. What is your go-to spot to eat in St. Joseph?

Roch’s. I get a double cheeseburger with bacon on it and then a side of fries. It’s pretty good.

5. Who does the best Shawn Skinner impression?

Brayden Waller. It’s really funny.

SJ-O football coach Shawn Skinner Knox Mynatt/The News-Gazette

Coach Speak

Each week, we’ll catch up with St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner to look back at how the Spartans fared in their previous game and look ahead at what’s next this upcoming Friday night:

Week 5: St. Joseph-Ogden 26 Carterville 20

The Spartans led 20-0 in the third quarter and then held on for a nonconference home win at Dick Duval Field. Kodey McKinney accounted for three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — while completing 4 of 7 passes for 55 yards. He added 78 rushing yards on 12 carries, with Tim Blackburn-Kelley adding 32 rushing yards on two carries and the other SJ-O touchdown.

“We didn’t throw the ball all around the field. We didn’t get to isolate guys. We played a really physical game,” Skinner said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we were clean. We only had four penalties, and we didn’t turn the ball over.”

Week 6: St. Joseph-Ogden (5-0) at Bloomington Central Catholic (3-2)

SJ-O has lost two straight games to Bloomington Central Catholic. The Saints beat the Spartans 35-21 in 2023 in St. Joseph and 42-20 in 2022 in Bloomington.

“Man, they’ve kicked our tail the last two years just up and down the field,” Skinner said. “We have to understand that this team can come at us.”

Friday night is also the Saints’ homecoming game. So SJ-O has to contend with that and a strong run game Central Catholic has.

“We’ve got to go on the road and handle all the adversity,” Skinner said. “But also, what an awesome opportunity to be in. It’s going to be a great high school football game.”