    Plenty to glean from Big Ten preseason poll

    By SCOTT RICHEY srichey@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyGEf_0vsj6NVH00
    Buy Now Illinois coach Brad Underwood had plenty to talk about Monday when he met with the media at Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign, but among the topics of conversation was the Illini signing five-star wing Will Riley. Scott Richey/The News-Gazette

    Illinois has finished in the top four in the Big Ten four times in Brad Underwood's tenure as coach, and that's where the eighth annual Big Ten preseason poll has the Illini slated for 2024-25. Picked to finish fourth in the new 18-team version of the conference. Here's what beat writer Scott Richey gleaned from this year's voting:

    Up for grabs

    Six different teams receiving at least one first-place vote, including a pair for Illinois, is a clear reminder that the Big Ten is up for grabs this season. That Ohio State — picked to finish eighth — was one of those six further reinforces that idea. Purdue got the most first-place votes (20), but that's probably a mix of inertia and Matt Painter returning everybody but Zach Edey and Mason Gillis. The difference between the Boilermakers in first and the Illini in fourth? Just 114 points. Which is nearly the same gap between Illinois and ninth-place Michigan.

    Youth movement

    How Rutgers fares this season might be the most interesting storyline to follow in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights were picked to finish seventh on the strength of their star freshmen. Dylan Harper got the nod for preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year with seven more votes than teammate Ace Bailey. Not surprising given they're currently projected as the next two picks after Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. Lingering to snag actual Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in March, though, could be Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis. He's next among Big Ten players when it comes to draft prospects.

    Mix of talent

    There were 33 different players that garnered at least one vote for preseason All-Big Ten recognition. Another sign that literally anything might happen this season. Jakucionis and Illinois teammate Kylan Boswell, who also got a couple votes for preseason Big Ten Transfer of the Year, were among the 33 players recognized. The two highest vote getters, though, probably shouldn't have been a surprise. Purdue's Braden Smith (the preseason player of the year) and Iowa's Payton Sandfort had familiarity in their corner. Most of the 33-voter panel saw them put together standout seasons a year ago.

