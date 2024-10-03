Open in App
    The News-Gazette

    Bob Asmussen | With no game this week, Illini turn to fixing, preparing

    By BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462sfx_0vsiOvpB00
    Buy Now Bret Bielema’s Illini are next in action on Oct. 12 against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Bob Asmussen/The News-Gazette

    CHAMPAIGN — So, with an open week, the Illinois football coaches are working on their golf games and catching up on their favorite Netflix shows, right?

    Not a chance. Have you met coach Bret Bielema? Seven days off from game preparation to Bielema means seven days to prepare for everything else.

    Recruiting. Portaling. Future games — struggling Purdue is next up on Oct. 12 (2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1). And a week off also provides an opportunity to evaluate the first five games of the season.

    “I had purposely not scheduled any of my coordinators to be on the road this week until Friday just because I wanted them to be in the building,” Bielema said during a media session Wednesday on Zoom. “When this schedule first came out ... I knew those were going to be nice little snippets of self-scouts. In today’s world, we do it after every game.

    “I think to have five games, to have three ranked opponents, to have two Big Ten games behind us, plus the Kansas game, to truly feel what we are and who we are, absolutely been a lot of self-scout through the first five.”

    Bielema was together with his staff later Wednesday to put it all together.

    Is Bielema happy with the 4-1 start? He won’t say that.

    “Well, it’s better than 1-4, for sure,” Bielema said. “I get it, you guys think it’s coach-speak, but we try to go 1-0 every week. That part is there.”

    The Illini’s 4-1 getaway got brought up during Bielema’s recruiting stops this week.

    “When I went into all those schools,” the Illinois coach said, “there was an overwhelmingly positive feedback from a junior college in Kansas and Texas and Iowa to a high school in Illinois. Everybody.”

    A groundskeeper in Council Bluffs, Iowa, offered his congratulations.

    “There’s a lot of positives that you can’t put a price tag on,” Bielema said.

    Winning hand

    To those outside the program — Illinois ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25 (No. 17 on my ballot) — the team is ahead of expectations.

    Bielema breaks the schedule into three parts: five games, open week, four games, open week, then the final three.

    Ask me to grade Illinois for the first five and it’s a B-plus/A-minus. Coaches always want more.

    Was 5-0 considered possible before the season? Maybe by the players and their families, but few if anyone else. Illinois hung with Penn State deep into the second half and was one botched series away from scaring the bejabbers out of the giant crowd at Beaver Stadium.

    Yes, the Illinois offense has to play better after the opening drive. And the run game needs work. Thirty-four yards on the ground against a competent team (so, not Purdue) will get Illinois beat.

    The Illinois defense has taken a needed step forward in Aaron Henry’s second year as coordinator. A lot of the improvement is personnel-driven. The line is better than anticipated, the linebackers are solid and the secondary keeps making big plays.

    Penn State wore down the Illini defense, but that was more a product of the Illinois offense not doing enough to stay on the field.

    The good news is that Illinois won’t play another defense as good as Penn State, which is No. 4 nationally in yards allowed.

    Of the remaining teams on the schedule, only Oregon has a defense ranked among the Top 20 in the nation (No. 16). At least the Ducks aren’t their normally prolific selves on offense. They are just No. 34 in yards gained.

    One last look

    The Penn State loss provides a teaching moment for the Illinois coaches. The game was winnable and the players realize that. What steps need to be made the next time to seal the deal?

    “The biggest thing we had to do is we had to learn and we had to leave it,” Bielema said. “There was a lot of positives, but there are a lot of things we needed to learn. We couldn’t let those moments fall on deaf ears. Offensively, defensively, special teams, there were definitely enough things that caused us to fail.”

    Of course, Penn State played a major part in the outcome. James Franklin is in charge of a top-10 team that I think is going to the College Football Playoff.

    “We did enough things, self-inflicted, offense, defense and special teams that we have to learn from those mistakes,” Bielema said. “To go on the road and play a ranked team in a hostile environment, you can’t end up in the moment we were offense, defense, and come away with the answers we provided. That can’t happen for us to have success when that moment comes again.”

    The block of four games coming up is Illinois-friendly. Sort of. Three are at home, which helps Bielema’s program. But two of the games are against ranked Michigan (home) and Oregon (road).

