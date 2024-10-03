The News-Gazette's boys' soccer Top 10: Oakwood/Salt Fork back on top

Buy Now Centennial’s Isaac Ramos, front, and Champaign Central’s Bhoj Ramrattan battle for possession of the ball on Tuesday night. The visiting Chargers went on to win 5-1 in Big 12 play. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

We finally have our first team to spend multiple weeks in the top spot, but it’s still a different team than last week’s No. 1. It’s not going to be easy to hold down that position with just a few games left in the regular season. Here’s preps coordinator Zach Piatt’s latest take on the area competition:

1. Oakwood/Salt Fork

Record: 16-2

Previous ranking: No. 2

All things as they should be … if you ask everyone in the Oakwood/Salt Fork program, that is. They dropped a few spots after losing back-to-back games a couple weeks ago but have played the waiting game since, winning nine games in a row, seven of the shutouts, on their way to a 10-0 record in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Seems as though O/SF just needed a wake-up call.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden

Record: 15-2-1

Previous ranking: No. 3

There isn’t much left for the Spartans to conquer other than Oakwood/Salt Fork, a team they lost to in the season opener. If they can keep this up — SJ-O hasn’t lost since Aug. 29 — the Spartans will be well on their way to capturing an Illini Prairie Conference title. They earned three shutouts in the last week thanks to Jaxson Colvin‘s goalie play and the feet of Alex and Yadi Acosta.

3. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Record: 13-3-1

Previous ranking: No. 1

In this case, it didn’t even take a loss to shake up the top of the standings. The Bunnies eked out a 1-0 win at Unity and got revenge on Hoopeston Area from last year with a 7-1 victory — with Sid Pfoff, David Hull and Logan Heath leading the way — but the formerly chasing teams are just too hot right now. Fisher/GCMS is here to stay, but it’s going to be a battle for that top spot the rest of the season.

4. Watseka/Milford

Record: 12-3

Previous ranking: No. 5

The Warriors had no problem bouncing back after a 5-2 loss to Oakwood/Salt Fork last week, beating up on Blue Ridge/Deland Weldon, Clifton Central and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Believe it or not, it’s been more than just Narciso Solorzano scoring all the goals. A more spread-out approach might be just what the Warriors need to compete with the big dogs.

5. Centennial

Record: 8-5-2

Previous ranking: No. 8

Centennial is the hottest team in the area, and it’s not close. The Chargers played one of the toughest schedules in the state through the first two weeks of the season and came out of it 3-5-2. Since then, they’ve won five in a row, the last three against Uni High, Urbana and Champaign Central. Tyler Luchinski, Nemo McKissick, Lucas Pianfetti and Isaac Ramos have this team soaring up the standings.

6. Mahomet-Seymour

Record: 9-5-1

Previous ranking: No. 7

Just like last year, the Bulldogs haven’t let a slow start stop them from getting back on track. Tuesday’s loss to Rochester halted their seven-game winning streak, but wins over Uni High and Urbana before that have other teams turning heads. Colin Jackson netted two goals against the Illineks and assisted on the only goal of the game against the Tigers to Travis Hoffman.

7. Uni High

Record: 13-6

Previous ranking: No. 6

Outside of their 4-1 loss to Mahomet-Seymour, the Illineks appear to have snapped out of their recent funk with convincing wins over Judah Christian and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and a 2-1 victory over Bloomington. Shabi Prasanth led the charge all week, scoring nine goals to add to his team-leading total. Uni High is hoping this turns into momentum ahead of postseason play.

8. Urbana

Record: 9-5-1

Previous ranking: No. 4

Whatever bug Uni High had last week, the Tigers seem to have caught it. They’ve lost three of their last five games, including 2-0 to Centennial and 1-0 to Mahomet-Seymour. They did beat Champaign Central 2-1 right before that, so the stretch of rivalry games didn’t go without a win. And their latest game was a 2-1 win over Danville with both goals coming from Anthony Becerril.

9. Unity

Record: 7-5-2

Previous ranking: No. 10

It’s been an up-and-down stretch for the Rockets, tying Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, squeaking by Chillicothe IVC, losing 1-0 to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and shutting out Olympia. Teaguen Williams scored both goals in the latest win. Unity has been competitive in just about every game they’ve played, but you could flip a coin to decide the winner in most of them.

10. Bismarck-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin

Record: 9-6-1

Previous ranking: No. 9

Consistency has been hard to come by for the Blue Devils lately. They lost three in a row, won three in a row and have now lost two of the last three. Lucky for them, all the fringe teams for this list are also on a downswing. Bryson Lithgow scored five goals, and Irving Jesus Paramo Juarez added three in BHRA’s latest win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.