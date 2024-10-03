Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    High School Confidential: Famous formers

    By The News-Gazette,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kw2Tv_0vshwdBc00
    Patrick, Nora and Ashley Provided

    Since High School Confidential’s start in 2016, more than 300 students have served as News-Gazette correspondents. We’ll catch up with our famous formers in each week’s special section.

    Today: Ashley (Mattingly) Vencill

    A conversation with Amy Grant at a convocation during her freshman year at the College of the Ozarks convinced the 2017 Tuscola High grad to change her major to music ministry.

    "The college allowed me to travel with the Chapel Choir to Hawaii and Alaska in my time there, singing for our veterans and churches all over the world," she said. "I made lifelong friends and had great mentors as my professors."

    After graduating magna cum laude in May 2021, Ashley joined the staff at King's Chapel Branson on the Branson (Mo.) strip. "The pastors and ministers there helped me grow even more in my musical abilities," she said.

    There, Ashley met her husband, Patrick Vencill. They're living in Branson and raising 17-month-old daughter Nora Renee.

    "Since having Nora, I obtained my insurance license and work remotely for State Farm," she said. "Although not on staff at King's anymore, Patrick and I enjoy serving on the worship team there, swimming in the beautiful lakes, and spending time with our daughter, Nora, and two older sons, Jericho and Roman. We've learned to love the small things in life.

    "I treasure small family dinners, hearing my family giggle as we're playing together, and true quality time with those I love."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy