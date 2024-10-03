High School Confidential: Famous formers

Patrick, Nora and Ashley Provided

Since High School Confidential’s start in 2016, more than 300 students have served as News-Gazette correspondents. We’ll catch up with our famous formers in each week’s special section.

Today: Ashley (Mattingly) Vencill

A conversation with Amy Grant at a convocation during her freshman year at the College of the Ozarks convinced the 2017 Tuscola High grad to change her major to music ministry.

"The college allowed me to travel with the Chapel Choir to Hawaii and Alaska in my time there, singing for our veterans and churches all over the world," she said. "I made lifelong friends and had great mentors as my professors."

After graduating magna cum laude in May 2021, Ashley joined the staff at King's Chapel Branson on the Branson (Mo.) strip. "The pastors and ministers there helped me grow even more in my musical abilities," she said.

There, Ashley met her husband, Patrick Vencill. They're living in Branson and raising 17-month-old daughter Nora Renee.

"Since having Nora, I obtained my insurance license and work remotely for State Farm," she said. "Although not on staff at King's anymore, Patrick and I enjoy serving on the worship team there, swimming in the beautiful lakes, and spending time with our daughter, Nora, and two older sons, Jericho and Roman. We've learned to love the small things in life.

"I treasure small family dinners, hearing my family giggle as we're playing together, and true quality time with those I love."