    Savoy board will reconsider Colbert Park contract

    By JANA WIERSEMA jwiersema@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    SAVOY — The Village Board of Trustees is taking a second look at a design engineering contract for upgrades to Colbert Park that previously failed to get majority approval in June.

    The agenda for the board’s 7 p.m. meeting today includes a vote on a resolution to approve the contract with MSA Professional Services Inc.

    The resolution, which remains unchanged, authorizes the village to spend up to $400,000 on the engineering agreement, which has a not-to-exceed amount of $364,902.

    Proposed improvements to the 55-acre park include, but are not limited to, an enclosed restroom building, a second grand entrance to the park, a loop trail around the entire park, a bicycle playground, a pump track, a skatepark, basketball courts, pickleball courts, performance space, additional parking, a security gate and cameras.

    Trustees were split 2-2 on whether to approve the resolution at their June 19 meeting. Trustees Jan Niccum and Bill Vavrik voted against the contract, while Larry Kanfer and Dee Shonkwiler were in favor. Dennis Donaldson abstained, and Heather Mangian was absent.

    At the time, Vavrik said that he’d heard many people express a desire for restrooms at the park, so he felt that the village should focus on building that component first before moving onto the others.

    Niccum told The News-Gazette that he feels certain elements of the project need to be reevaluated.

    “I’m not for sure about the pump track,” he said. “That seems like that’s taking up an awful lot of the open space.”

    He also had concerns about how the village would fund the improvements.

    Kanfer, on the other hand, said he’s still in favor of the current concept for Colbert Park and believes it will be the “crown jewel” of Savoy’s parks system.

    Preliminary estimates put the project cost at about $3.97 million, local officials said.

    “This budget will be targeted as the projects’ limiting factor,” officials wrote in a project description. “The projects will need to be constructed in multiple phases through 3-4 bid packages in order to leverage the funding and manage overall budget.”

    As of June, the village had planned to work with MSA to apply for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help fund the work.

    According to IDNR, the program provides funding assistance of up to 50 percent of “approved project costs,” with a $600,000 maximum for development and renovation projects and a $1.725 million maximum for acquisition projects. Grant applications for the Fiscal Year 2025 closed in September.

    When asked what funding sources the village has in mind for the project, Village Administrator Christopher Walton replied, “The specific action staff takes will depend on the direction provided by the Board of Trustees.

    “However, I anticipate the Village will need to utilize a combination of funding, Village-designated funds and applying for grants, to complete all upgrades to Colbert Park. What that ultimately looks like will be decided by the Board of Trustees at a later date.”

    He added that while 2024 applications for OSLAD have closed, the village could apply for the grant program in 2025.

