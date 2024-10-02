Open in App
    California man sentenced probation for January shooting in Rantoul

    By SAMUEL LISEC slisec@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    URBANA — A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for shooting at an occupied car in Rantoul earlier this year.

    Dylan M. Kisantear, 20, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to aggravated discharge of a firearm before Champaign County Judge Matt Lee, who accepted the sentence recommended by the state and Kisantear’s defense attorney, Jeff Cisco.

    In exchange for the negotiated plea, the state dismissed one count of possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, a Class A misdemeanor.

    Rantoul police responded to the 300 block of South Garrard Street around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 26 for a report of a shooting, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said.

    On scene, officers reviewed surveillance footage from a garage that showed a man standing outside a residence on Garrard Street when a car slowly drove by. The man, later identified as Kisantear, appeared to talk with the occupants of the vehicle before shooting several rounds towards it.

    No one was hit by the bullets; officers located eight spent .40 caliber shell casings in the front yard. Police were unable to find Kisantear that night, but he turned himself in at Rantoul police station around 8 p.m. the next day and was later released on pretrial conditions.

    Kisantear faced four to 15 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. The state did not object to Kisantear transferring his probation case to California. He must also obtain any psychiatric or substance abuse treatment recommended by court services.

    After entering the sentence, Lee informed Kisantear he is getting a “lenient deal” and emphasized it will be within the court’s discretion to send Kisantear to prison if he violates the terms of his probation because the judge does not take gun violence lightly.

    “Based on what you did, you are very fortunate that this is the sentence that you are getting today and I’m only doing this because the state’s agreed to do this sentence and that’s probably most likely because you were cooperative and you’ve got no criminal history,” Lee said.

    “But what you did was very serious, and there’s absolutely a world in which you should be going to prison for this.”

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Steve
    1d ago
    probation?
