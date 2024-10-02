Champaign man sentenced 20 years for 2021 fatal shooting

URBANA — A Champaign man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting another man in northwest Urbana in 2021.

Bruce D. Stennis, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree murder before Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who accepted the sentence recommended by the state and Stennis’s defense attorney Aaron Rosenblatt.

In exchange for the negotiated plea, the state dismissed first-degree murder charges for the June 12, 2021, death of Montez Jones, 23.

An Urbana police report showed that, in the days prior to the shooting, Stennis had been sending text messages to a woman he previously dated, threatening her if she was seeing another man.

Stennis then went to the woman’s home in the 1400 block of West Hill Street around 2 a.m. that June 12 and found her in a nearby car with Mr. Jones. Stennis confronted her and Mr. Jones tried to intervene and got into a struggle with Stennis, the woman later reported to police.

During the altercation, Stennis shot Mr. Jones once in the chest, killing him.

The woman was the only witness to the fatal shooting and the state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Stennis did not unreasonably believe he was acting in self-defense when he fired the gun, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said.

Stennis was also sentenced to five years in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to the manufacture and delivery of between one and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

In that separate case, Urbana police responded to a report that Stennis had been harassing his then-girlfriend and so officers had reason to search his car on May 7, 2021, where they located a “significant” amount of cocaine, Fletcher said.

Stennis had credit for 1,002 days already served in jail. He faced up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder and 15 years in prison for the manufacture and delivery charge.