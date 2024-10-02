Jim Dey: Property-tax vote could come back to bite taxpayers

Beware of political buzzwords in an election year. They’re supposed to sting, and they do, often prompting an emotional — but not necessarily thoughtful — voter response.

Illinois’ November ballot offers a prime example of that kind of duplicitous approach, where something is supposed to be about one thing but really is about another.

“Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3 percent tax on incomes greater than $1 million for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?”

It’s hard to imagine voters not responding yes in overwhelming numbers to that purely advisory referendum.

Why? It’s a rare individual who doesn’t believe that everyone — himself excluded, of course — should pay more in taxes, especially those stinkin’ millionaires.

But suppose the question was reframed to pose the question it’s really asking, something like ... ?

“Should Illinois voters repeal the state Constitution’s flat-tax mandate and allow the governor and legislators to impose different levels of taxation on different levels of income?”

If that sounds familiar, it should. Just four years ago — in 2020 — Gov. J.B. Pritzker spent millions of dollars of his own money trying to persuade voters to replace the state constitution’s flat-tax mandate with a progressive income tax.

He failed, one of his few political defeats since becoming governor.

But few issues are ever really dead in politics. That’s why the progressive income tax issue is back; it’s the same wine, but in a shiny new bottle.

This time, former Gov. Pat Quinn — he’s a master of referendum politics — is pushing the proposal. By combining voter resentment against the financially successful with justifiable anger over high property taxes, Quinn hopes to produce a political pretext to put another progressive income tax referendum on the ballot in a future election.

But there’s even more of a catch. While the advisory referendum refers to raising taxes on those with incomes of $1 million or more, passing a constitutional amendment replacing a flat tax with a progressive income tax wouldn’t necessarily have an income limit. The 2020 proposal didn’t.

Further, the income tax revenues go to the state while property tax revenues goes to local taxing districts, like school boards, libraries, mass transit and municipal government.

Quinn suggests the state could send property tax relief checks to homeowners who are eligible for the residential homestead exemption. But that’s pure speculation on his part because those decisions would be made by revenue-hungry state legislators and the governor.

The advisory referendum represents a long-term play, but state officials already are drooling in anticipation of the new revenue the Quinn tax plan would raise.

A recent Chicago Sun-Times story said the 3 percent tax on incomes over $1 million “would flood Illinois’ coffers with at least $4.5 billion in new revenues annually.”

Notice the article said “Illinois coffers.” What state officials do with the projected windfall is entirely up to them, although they would certainly throw a bone to homeowners.

It’s also important to remember that because money is fungible, it can be moved hither and yon.

State lottery revenue goes toward education spending. But dedicating lottery revenues solely to education allows legislators to re-direct state funds previously earmarked for education elsewhere.

It’s a bait-and-switch, one of the oldest tricks in the politicians’ handbook, that, when passed, will allow the governor and legislators to propose a re-run of the 2020 campaign progressive income plan and say they are merely acting at the voters’ behest.