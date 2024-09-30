Athletes of the Week: Rundle rallies past competition, Mills nets pair of hat tricks

Danville senior girls’ tennis standout Reese Rundle takes a selfie with her teammates at last Thursday’s match after winning Athlete of the Week honors. Provided

Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

The votes are in. Powered by Copper Creek Contractors, Reese Rundle of the Danville girls’ tennis team and Logan Mills of the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer team are this week’s winners. Here they are, in their own words, with their biggest supporters — their teammates:

Reese Rundle | Danville girls’ tennis

Why she’s Athlete of the Week: Rundle recorded near-perfect scores in a pair of matches for the Vikings. She notched a 6-1, 6-0 win in No. 1 singles play along with an 8-0 win in No. 1 doubles with partner Anna Houpt against St. Thomas More on Sept. 16. Two days later, Rundle won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and 8-2 at No. 1 doubles against Normal Community.

From Rundle: “I was really shocked (to win Athlete of the Week). My parents were really competitive about it and shared it to all my family. I was getting notifications from my dad every minute that my percentage was going up, so it was really crazy that I was able to come back. ... For singles, it’s been confidence for me. Last year, I didn’t go into the season with a lot of confidence, but this year, it’s my last year, so I’m putting everything into it. As a doubles team, our chemistry has gotten way better, and we’re working better together, which is showing in our games.”

My favorite movie is ... “The Notebook.”

My favorite music genre/artist is ... country or Zach Bryan.

My favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals, and my favorite athlete is Frances Tiafoe.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ... super strength. If I had the most strength, I could definitely use that to my advantage in my matches.

My pre-match routine is ... I usually have some upbeat music playing, and I’ll think about the game plan with Anna and just stay calm.

Our go-to post-win celebration is ... going out to eat. For tournaments, we always go to Crumbl Cookies if it’s not too busy. That’s our main spot.

My biggest tennis superstition is ... my racket. I have two rackets. The main one I use is my favorite, and if my strings break and I have to use my other one, I get mixed up and start feeling self-conscious.

My favorite tennis memory is ... my sophomore year at state in Chicago. We went up a day early and bonded together as a team. We went to the mall, went out to eat, stuff like that. That was a really cool experience because we had five seniors. They had to leave after state, but it was fun making memories with them one last time.

At the top of my bucket list is ... traveling to Europe or Hawaii.

Athlete of the Week finalists: Erin Armstrong, Champaign Central swimming and diving; Rah’kiyah Boatright-Williams, Urbana volleyball; Milee Ellis, Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball.

St. Joseph-Ogden senior boys’ soccer standout Logan Mills (middle, No. 9) takes a picture with his teammates. Provided

Logan Mills | St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer

Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The Spartans scored a flurry of goals, and Mills led the charge. He netted three goals in a 9-0 win against Blue Ridge on Sept. 16, three more in a 9-0 win against Olympia two days later and another two in a 7-1 win against Chillicothe IVC three days after that. Mills ended last Thursday, his 18th birthday, with the most votes in the poll.

From Mills: “It went down to the wire. I was looking at it Thursday morning, and I was down by like three percent, so my mom made a Facebook post. She’s been the most supportive of the whole thing. I think she wants it more than I do. I definitely have to thank all my family for putting out posts for that. ... We have other guys who do the exact same thing, and it’s more exciting when it’s against good teams. Putting the ball in the back of the net gives you a bunch of confidence, a little step and a little ego boost but not too much to where you think you’re the best on the field.”

My favorite TV show is ... “Dexter.”

My favorite musical artist is ... The Kid LAROI.

My favorite sports team is ... Chelsea F.C., and my favorite player is Cole Palmer.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ... super speed just so I can dribble past people faster.

My pre-game routine is ... I like to get a good stretch. A lot of guys will start passing right away, but I take the extra time to stretch. I’ve had muscle problems in the past, so I always make sure to stretch. Right before we step on the field, we pray as a team, and then I’ll pray individually. That really puts me in the right mindset, knowing that I’m playing for Him and not myself.

Our go-to post-win celebration is ... we usually go on the bus and celebrate the win. We’ll ride the bus back together and play some white-girl music to have a good time. It brings us together.

My biggest soccer superstition is ... I can’t play without wrist tape, and sometimes I’ll write a Bible verse on it. Same thing with the cut socks. I can’t play without cut socks. It’s just something I’ve always done.

My favorite soccer memory is ... beating Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley my sophomore year. It was the regional semifinal, and we hadn’t beat them in a really long time. We lost to them in the regular season, so when we beat them 1-0 — I scored in like the eighth minute — it was just such a good time.

At the top of my bucket list is ... playing somewhere overseas.

Athlete of the Week finalists: Carter Foran, Monticello football; Augustus Gaudio, Mahomet-Seymour cross-country; Jase Latoz, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm golf.