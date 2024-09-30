Top of the Morning; Sept. 30, 2024

Buy Now Illini fans flood into Grange Grove on Sept. 7 for the University of Illinois vs. Kansas football game at Memorial Stadium. Holly Hart/The News-Gazette

Grabbing a bite with Joey Wright

Usually, I use this space to talk to local restaurateurs that have drummed up an audience for their culinary expertise or the cozy atmosphere they’ve created for their customers.

But those same qualities that make the area’s best restaurants worth visiting apply, in a sense, to the best tailgating spots around Memorial Stadium on Saturdays in the fall.

With Illinois off to a hot start — still ranked No. 24 after a competitive loss at Penn State on Saturday — I’d like to hear from you directly if you consider your tailgate spot among the best or most elaborate out there.

That could mean anything from the array of food you grill, the tricked-out bus you park in Lot 31 each week or the fancy setup of TV screens you watch while you and your crew enjoy some cold ones before the game. Just send me an email at jwright@news-gazette.com.

Happy cheering. With the Illini set for an open weekend ahead of a two-game home stand against Purdue and Michigan, I’ll have some time to spotlight the best submissions.