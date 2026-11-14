When Summer Cassidy graduated from high school at 18, she didn’t know she would eventually find her calling working with children and families.

She certainly didn’t know that, 12 years later, pursuing that calling would take her back to the classroom.

Cassidy spent seven years as an assistant director at the Boys & Girls Club before taking a position as a receptionist at Jefferson Middle School. The experiences helped her realize how much she valued working directly with students and supporting families.

As she learned more about the role school counselors play in students’ lives, Cassidy began thinking about a new career.

“I was 30 years old when I shared this goal with my husband, and with his encouragement and the wonderful things I had heard from family and friends about Walters State, I knew it was the perfect place to begin this new chapter in my life,” Cassidy said.

Returning to College at 30

Starting college after more than a decade away from the classroom was intimidating.

Cassidy was working full time. She hadn’t been a student since graduating high school. Now, she had to figure out how to balance a career, coursework and the responsibilities of everyday life.

“Balancing a full-time job with college coursework has certainly been challenging, especially at the beginning of each semester as I adjust to new classes, instructors and expectations,” Cassidy said.

Working during the day means being intentional with her time. Assignments with morning deadlines often need to be finished the night before.

Walters State’s online and evening course options have helped make that balancing act possible.

“Although it hasn’t always been easy, I’ve learned the importance of time management, dedication and perseverance,” Cassidy said. “I’m especially grateful for the flexibility Walters State provides through its online and evening courses, which have made it possible for me to continue my education while maintaining my career.”

Discovering What She’s Capable Of

Returning to college has done more than move Cassidy closer to a new career.

It has changed what she believes she can accomplish.

“Walters State has given me a sense of purpose and belonging, and most importantly, it has taught me that I am capable of achieving goals I once thought were out of reach,” Cassidy said.

For Cassidy, deciding to return to school at 30 required stepping into something unfamiliar. It also gave her the opportunity to pursue work she believes can make a difference in the lives of students.

“Choosing to return to school has been one of the most rewarding decisions I’ve made,” she said, “and I couldn’t be more thankful that Walters State has been such an important part of my journey.”