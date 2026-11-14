KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Applications are now open for the 2027 Tennessee Farmer of the Year program, a collaborative effort between the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTIA) and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation (TFBF) to recognize outstanding agricultural producers across the Volunteer State.

Revamped in 2026, the program celebrates Tennessee’s rich agricultural heritage while honoring farmers for their leadership, innovation and contributions to the state’s agricultural industry. Farmers will be considered for regional recognition based on the state’s three grand divisions: East, Middle and West Tennessee, with one exceptional producer selected as the Tennessee Farmer of the Year.

Three regional finalists will be selected among the applicants. Two regional winners will each receive the use of a Case IH Farmall 120A utility tractor equipped with a cab, four-wheel drive and loader. Each tractor award includes 150 hours of use or one year, whichever comes first, valued at $9,000.

Thanks to the gracious sponsorship of Ford Motor Company, the 2027 Tennessee Farmer of the Year will receive $50,000 to purchase a Ford truck. The winner will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the American Farm Bureau Convention in January 2028 and paid travel expenses for a tour of duty courtesy of sponsorship from UTIA, TFBF, Farm Credit Mid-America and Tennessee Farmers Cooperative.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and must claim a crop, livestock or production enterprise constituting a full-time farm operation as their primary source of income. Following the application period, regional finalists will be selected. The overall state winner will be named following farm visits by a committee of judges. All finalists will be recognized and expected to attend the awards ceremony scheduled for June 12, 2027, in Franklin.

The Tennessee Farmer of the Year is expected to make a number of appearances at various agricultural events, including the Tennessee State Fair, UTIA’s annual Ag Day celebration, Tennessee Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and more.

Applications must be submitted by March 1, 2027. Forms and complete details are available online at tnfarmbureau.org/tennessee-farmer-of-the-year.