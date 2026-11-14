NEWPORT — Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical is growing its team with the addition of two nurse practitioners, Elizabeth Fitzgibbon, FNP-BC, and Sherry Foster, FNP-BC. Their addition strengthens the practice’s commitment to providing comprehensive primary care and specialized medical services to patients throughout Newport and the surrounding communities.

Fitzgibbon joins the primary care team at Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical and is currently accepting new patients. With a background in nursing that includes critical care, wound care, and hospice and palliative care, she brings a broad range of clinical experience to the practice. Her approach emphasizes preventive care, chronic disease management, and helping patients take an active role in their health.

“Elizabeth is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Dr. Raj Harricharan Singh. “She brings valuable experience and a compassionate approach to patient care. We’re excited to have her here as we continue caring for individuals and families in our community.”

Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical is also expanding its podiatry team with the addition of Foster, who is currently training alongside Dr. Aleksandr Vinogradov and is expected to begin seeing patients in December.

With more than 26 years of healthcare experience, Foster brings a strong background in patient care, nursing leadership, and primary care. She will work alongside Dr. Vinogradov to provide foot and ankle services, including diabetic foot care, wound care, and management of chronic foot conditions.

“Having Sherry join our team will allow us to better serve patients who need specialized foot and ankle care,” said Dr. Vinogradov. “Her experience and dedication to patient care make her a great fit for our practice, and we look forward to the positive impact she’ll have on our patients.”

With the addition of Fitzgibbon and Foster, Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical continues to build on its longstanding commitment to providing quality healthcare close to home.

Both providers will practice at Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical, located at 121 Newport Towne Center in Newport, Tennessee.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 532-8621.

About Healthstar Physicians Premier MedicalHealthstar Physicians Premier Medical is a healthcare practice located in Newport, Tennessee, offering primary care, obesity medicine, and podiatry services. As an affiliate office of Healthstar Physicians, P.C., the practice is committed to providing compassionate, quality healthcare to patients and families throughout Newport and surrounding communities.