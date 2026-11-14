NASHVILLE, TN — Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn announced Todd Kaestner as Commissioner of Finance and Administration, marking her first commissioner appointment.

“Taxpayers deserve a state government that is efficient, accountable and responsible with every dollar entrusted to it,” said Blackburn. “As governor, I will make it a priority to take a hard look at state spending, root out waste, fraud and abuse, and streamline government wherever possible. Todd Kaestner brings the financial experience and leadership needed to help us build a leaner, more fiscally responsible government that puts Tennessee taxpayers first.”

“I am honored to be selected by Governor-elect Blackburn to serve as Commissioner of Finance and Administration,” said Kaestner. “I look forward to working with her administration to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, strengthen fiscal accountability, identify opportunities for savings, and make state government more efficient. We have an opportunity to take a fresh look at how government operates and ensure Tennessee is getting the greatest value for every dollar spent.”

Todd Kaestner brings more than 40 years of executive leadership experience specializing in strategic finance, mergers and acquisitions, asset management, and corporate development. During his tenure at Brookdale Senior Living, he held senior leadership roles overseeing corporate development and operations, helping guide the company’s growth into the nation’s largest senior living provider. He has served on the Tennessee Board of Regents, focusing on finance, auditing, and business operations, and on the Williamson County Commission. He and his wife, Susan, have two adult daughters whose families reside in Middle Tennessee.

Kaestner’s appointment marks the first commissioner appointment for Governor-elect Blackburn as she begins building her administration and assembling a team committed to fiscal responsibility, government efficiency and accountability to Tennessee taxpayers.