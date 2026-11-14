SEVIER COUNTY — A Newport man is facing multiple charges — including two counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane — following a car accident that killed a 32-year-old woman and her unborn child on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Kaden S. Johnson, 21, was driving a pickup truck on Jones Cove Road near Bethel Church Road when he crossed the centerline, crashing head-on into an SUV driven by Rebecca E. Owens at about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Court documents indicate that Owens was 37 weeks pregnant. She and her unborn child were pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center.

Documents indicate that when troopers spoke with Johnson following the accident he could not remember why his truck had entered the other lane of traffic. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests, reports state.

Troopers also reported they could smell alcohol on Johnson’s breath. The crash remains under investigation.

Owens was a 2012 graduate of Cocke County High School. She is survived by her husband, a son and other family members.