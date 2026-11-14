NEWPORT — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Commanche Drive on Thursday following a drug investigation into illegal drug possession and sale of illegal narcotics that reaches across the county, according to Sheriff C.J. Ball.

“This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against suspects involved around this case. Officers seized meth, cocaine, suboxone, gabapentin, and drug paraphernalia from the residence,” he added.

“The Newport Police department assisted the CCSO with the search warrant. Their services are always appreciated and helpful in the city limits as well in the county when needed,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.