COSBY — Firepower on offense was never in short supply for the Cosby High School football team this season.

The second round of the postseason was no different.

The Eagles scored seven touchdowns in a TSSAA 1A state playoff tilt with Whitwell, but it wasn’t quite enough as the visiting Tigers scored a 54-46 victory on a cold and rainy Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals, when they’ll visit Coalfield on Nov. 20.

In Friday’s contest, the teams found the end zone an equal amount of times, but Whitwell went 6 for 7 on two-point conversion tries while Cosby was successful just twice.

“A big difference in the game was (Whitwell’s) physicality down there on the two-point plays,” Cosby head coach Levi Cooper said. “That’s the difference in the ballgame. They were just making good plays. We tried several different things.

“Typically, that’s a big quarterback run area for us because we know we’re probably going to get man coverage and we did. Having the quarterback as a runner typically gets you back even with the numbers, but they were just more physical at the point and got us on the ground on a couple plays. We tried throwing it in on some mismatches and we just came up short.”

After the Tigers (6-6), the No. 2 seed from Region 3, carried a 24-20 lead into the intermission, the Eagles (10-2), the No. 1 seed out of Region 1, spent nearly the entire second half looking for a stop on defense.

They finally got what they needed when Whitwell quarterback Bennett Goforth’s fourth-and-10 pass fell incomplete with 2:27 left to play, setting up Cosby at the Tigers’ 36-yard line down by eight points.

But the potential game-tying drive immediately ran into trouble when the Eagles were flagged for holding on first down. Then, senior quarterback Spencer Moore was sacked before the hosts were penalized 15 more yards for offensive pass interference on second down.

Moore escaped another sack for a short gain before scrambling for 7 yards on third-and-35. With no receivers open downfield on the do-or-die play, the QB again tried to use his feet to find the necessary yardage, but could only find 13 of the 28 needed markers on fourth down.

The win sends Whitwell, the 2018 TSSAA 1A state champion, into the quarterfinals for the first time since that title run and the fourth time ever after the Tigers also did so in 1991 and 2017. They’ll take on the Yellow Jackets (11-1), who defeated Jo Byrns (7-5), the No. 2 seed from Region 4, in a 30-0 shutout on Friday in Coalfield.

For Cosby, the loss brings to an end the most successful season in program history. The Eagles won the Region 1-1A championship and reached 10 wins, both for the second time ever, and claimed their inaugural playoff win by defeating Midway, Region 2’s No. 4 seed, by a 44-21 margin in the first round on Nov. 6.

Defensively, Cosby couldn’t find a solution to Whitwell’s run-heavy option attack out of the double-wing formation. The visitors amassed 333 rushing yards on 40 attempts, good for an average of 8.3 yards per carry as a team.

“They’re just really, really good at their scheme,” Cooper said. “They’ve got multiple guys who you’ve got to account for. (Goforth) kind of got dinged up a little bit, so that kind of took one element out of it, but he ran it well early and the fullback was tough to bring down. They did a really good job with their option game out of it, the veer look off of it, reading your tackles.

“We tried several different (defensive) fronts and they just were a good, physical football team. They gave us fits all night. They were equally as physical on defense.”

Senior fullback Levi Griffith did most of the heavy lifting, taking 23 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns, tying the game 8-8 with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter and giving the Tigers leads of 46-34 and 54-40 with 2- and 48-yard scores in the fourth period. He also had a two-point conversion run.

Slotback Tim Yates ran seven times for 70 yards and also found paydirt on a trio of occasions, scoring from 20 yards away in the second quarter to give Whitwell a 24-20 lead, 30 yards out in the third frame for the visitors’ first two-score advantage at 32-20, and 5 yards away later in that period for a 40-26 lead. He was successful on two conversion tries.

Fellow slotback Gabe Ross earned 41 yards on just four tries and was instrumental after the team’s touchdowns, taking in three conversion runs.

Goforth ran five times for 20 yards and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to Brody Harvey — who also had a 13-yard carry — for a 16-8 lead.

Cosby’s Moore finished the night 16 of 22 through the air for 214 yards and three touchdowns and was the team’s leading rusher with 120 yards and another TD on 17 attempts. He connected with junior wide receiver Gage McCarty eight times for 116 yards and three scores and completed two passes apiece to David Baker (43 yards), Matthew McMahan (22), Eli Gilliam (19), and Cornelius Carr (14).

Baker, a senior running back, scored three touchdowns as he ran 19 times for 72 yards. He opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run for an 8-0 lead and later brought Cosby within 40-34 with a 2-yard touchdown late in the third period. Baker also had the night’s last TD, a 10-yard run to set the final score.

Moore’s TD passes to McCarty were of 14 yards to bring the hosts within 16-14 in the second period, 3 yards later in that quarter to give Cosby its final lead at 20-16, and 8 yards in the third frame to get the Eagles within six points of Whitwell at 32-26.

The QB’s 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter brought the hosts within 46-40.

He had a two-point conversion run on the game’s first TD and threw another to Carr on Baker’s 2-yard, third-quarter score.

Sophomore linebackers Bo Cutshaw and Kris Higgs led the Eagles’ defense with five tackles apiece. Moore and sophomore Korbyn Pate both made four stops, including one apiece in the backfield. Baker and Carr both tallied three tackles.

McCarty had a second-quarter interception of Goforth and it set up the drive that gave Cosby its final lead. The takeaway was the only time the Eagles stopped Whitwell until their final opportunity to tie the contest deep in the fourth quarter.

Cosby only failed to reach the end zone three times, losing a fumble that set up the Tigers’ first lead-taking possession before running out of time on a drive that ended the first half and failing to convert on fourth down at the end of the game.

While Friday’s contest marked the ninth straight time Cosby scored 42 or more points, it was the only time the Eagles lost while doing so and the first and only time they surrendered more than 44 points all season long.

“On both sides, the kids battled,” Cooper said. “Defensively, there were a lot of adjustments with us trying to figure out different ways we could potentially stop them. The kids fought from the start of the game until the end. Offensively, we got kind of the look we thought we were going to get. We had a lot of success.

“We did have the one turnover, but the big thing that was the difference in the game with two really good football teams battling it out is they made their two-point plays and we didn’t. That’s on me as the play-caller and the head coach and I’ve got to do a better job of scheming that. But I’m really proud of those kids, the effort, and how hard they played and continued to fight all night. They got down double digits at one point and fought their way back in it, some I’m just really, really proud of those guys.”