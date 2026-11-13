NEWPORT — Karmine Carmichael has known her college destination for a few months after committing in late August, but on Friday, the Cocke County High School senior finally put pen to paper.

The Lady Red standout forward officially signed to join the Carson-Newman women’s basketball program next winter about 2 ½ months after choosing the Eagles over Virginia-Wise, King, and Dyersburg State.

In Carmichael’s three high school seasons so far, Cocke County has reached the TSSAA 3A State Tournament semifinals twice in her freshman and junior seasons and made the quarterfinals in her sophomore campaign.

As a junior last winter, she averaged 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. She helped lead Cocke County to championships in the District 3-3A regular season, District 3-3A Tournament, and Region 2-3A Tournament, plus wins in the TSSAA 3A Sectional round and the quarterfinals of the TSSAA 3A State Tournament.

She earned her third straight selection as a 3A all-state player by the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee following the season. She also was a finalist for BCAT player of the year.

“I’m super-excited to play for Carson-Newman in the future, next year when it comes,” Carmichael said. “I never thought when I was little that I would be playing college basketball because I played multiple sports growing up, but I’m super-excited and blessed that I get this opportunity to go play at Carson-Newman.

“I’m super-excited, also, for (Cocke County’s) season to start. We have our first game on Tuesday and I’m just super-excited. The goal this year is to win state. We’re just going to play the best we can and win as many games as possible.”

The Eagles, who are led by 16th-year head coach Mike Mincey, went 24-11 overall last season, including a 15-7 mark in the South Atlantic Conference. They reached the semifinals of the SAC Tournament, won the NCAA Southeast Regional, and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament’s Elite Eight.

Last year’s Southeast Regional championship was Carson-Newman’s second under Mincey and the Elite Eight trip was the program’s second all-time.

The Eagles have qualified for eight of the past nine NCAA tournaments.

“I definitely like the coaches,” Carmichael said. “They’re just super-nice. I just clicked with them instantly. The campus is also amazing. The girls on the team, I haven’t gotten to meet them all yet, but they seem amazing. I know most of them just because they’re all from around here. It’s just a super-great environment up there.

“I just hope to be the best team player I can be at Carson-Newman. I just want to play to the best of my abilities.”

Following Carmichael’s signing, Cocke County girls basketball coach Boddie Bible described the senior as a difference-maker both on the court and in the locker room.

“Karmine is a great kid and she’s a phenomenal athlete,” Bible said. “Her accolades speak for themselves. Off the floor, she’s a great teammate. That was evidenced today as all of her teammates were here. They were the first ones to take pictures with her and I saw a few tears in their eyes. They’re really going to miss her next year. To me, that speaks volumes for her.

“When I use a word to describe Karmine, I use ‘humble’ because, truly, I don’t know that Karmine realizes how good she is or the impact she has on the kids in our community. That’s what makes her special, as well. Kids want their picture with her after games and stuff. So, her impact goes down well through the youth of our county. I’m so proud of her and what she’s done for this high school. I look forward to watching her at the next level.”

Last year’s Lady Red campaign ended in the state semifinals with a 46-43 loss to White County in Murfreesboro. With Carmichael still in the fold, Cocke County is ready to reload and make another serious push at a state championship.

“Selfishly, I wish I could keep her forever, but we have one more year and I’m looking for her to lead this team,” Bible said. “This team has a chance to be great. It’s going to build its own story. I told her we’re trying to get better each day and win every day. Karmine is the head of the snake and we go as she goes. She’s going to make her teammates better and I expect them to make her better. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Before her last prep season starts on Tuesday at Webb, Carmichael was able to use Friday’s signing ceremony as an opportunity to look back at some of her favorite memories of being a member of the Lady Red.

“I’ve definitely enjoyed the friendships I’ve made and playing for some amazing coaches,” Carmichael said. “They’re the best coaches I’ve ever had in all my years of playing basketball.”

When her high school career wraps up this spring and she begins the transition to the collegiate level, Bible doesn’t think Carmichael will miss a beat.

“I think she’ll grow,” Bible said. “Obviously, her development will continue because you always have to strive to keep getting better. I think she’ll walk into Carson-Newman and compete for playing time right away. She likes to be on the floor, so I think she’ll do whatever it takes to get there. I look forward to staying involved with her journey.”

Carmichael, who plans to major in business at Carson-Newman, said she has plenty of people to thank for helping her reach this latest milestone.

“I just want to thank all my family and friends, even the family that’s not blood family,” Carmichael said. “They’ve all been there for me and supported me through my whole journey.”