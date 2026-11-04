TDCI Provides Consumer Tips for 2026-27 ACA Open Enrollment

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers who may be purchasing or changing their individual health coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) for 2027 that Open Enrollment runs Sunday, November 1, 2026 — Friday, January 15, 2027.

The Department reminds Tennesseans who are purchasing their insurance coverage through the FFM to begin their review and planning as early as possible to avoid missing deadlines. Once the Open Enrollment period closes in January, consumers can only enroll in a health plan after certain qualifying life events occur.

November 1, 2026: Open Enrollment starts. First day consumers can enroll in, renew, or change FFM plans.

December 15, 2026: Last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start January 1, 2026.

January 15, 2027: Open Enrollment ends. Last day to enroll in or change Marketplace plans for the year with coverage starting February 1, 2027.

By visiting Healthcare.gov, Tennesseans can search for ACA-compliant products on the individual and small-group markets for each of Tennessee’s eight rating areas.

TDCI conducts a full comprehensive rate review using contracted actuaries to ensure that rates are actuarially justified and neither excessive, inadequate, nor unfairly discriminatory (Tenn. Code Ann. § 56-5-103). Rates were developed using sound actuarial principals adhering to Actuarial Standards of Practice (ASOP) and the professional judgement of the certifying actuary. Any assumptions, trends, explanations, and factors that were provided in support of the rates were developed using methods that are consistent with these standards.

The State of Tennessee coordinates with CMS to discuss any concerns found in its rate examination.

Please note: All rates are subject to change based on requirements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

During Open Enrollment, Tennesseans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.

Before enrolling in a plan, the TDCI reminds consumers to remember the following tips:

Carefully review plans when shopping on the FFM during Open Enrollment.

Ask questions and contact the carriers about their plans.

Research premiums, deductibles, copays, and cost-sharing along with reviewing each insurance carrier’s networks for their most accessible and/or preferred providers and hospitals.

Consumers should contact their providers directly to ensure they are in-network with their health plan.

Consumers have several options available to them. The Federal government provides educational resources at healthcare.gov. Consumers can also contact Navigators that are trained to provide no cost, unbiased advice on enrollment. Lastly, consumers can always consult their properly licensed insurance agent, and they can always contact Consumer Insurance Services at (615) 741-2218 for specific questions related to rate increases.