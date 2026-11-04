Two Men Sentenced for Stealing Black Walnut Tree from State Forest

NASHVILLE — Two Overton County men have been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with cutting down and stealing a black walnut tree from Standing Stone State Forest. The tree was later sold to a regional sawmill. The case was investigated by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU).

Derek Smith pleaded guilty Sept. 14, 2026, to theft of property valued at more than $1,000, a Class E felony. He was sentenced to two years of probation through the Tennessee Department of Correction. Smith must pay $2,050 in restitution and a $1,000 fine.

Marvin Hall pleaded guilty Oct. 5, 2026, to theft of property valued at more than $1,000, a Class E felony. He was sentenced to a two-year sentence, with six months to serve and the remaining 18 months on probation. Hall must also pay $2,050 in restitution and a $3,000 fine.

Both men are banned from Standing Stone State Forest and Standing Stone State Park.

“Protecting Tennessee’s natural resources takes cooperation and follow-through,” Commissioner Andy Holt said. “This case shows the value of our Agricultural Crime Unit working alongside our Forestry Division and law enforcement partners to investigate crimes and pursue accountability.”

The investigation began May 21, 2026, when TDA’s Forestry Division reported that an approximately 55-foot-tall black walnut tree, measuring 30 inches in diameter, had been cut down at Standing Stone State Forest in Overton County. The tree initially appeared to have fallen in a direction that would make it difficult for the suspects to remove it from the forest.

On June 5, investigators learned the tree had been taken. Three days later, a regional sawmill owner contacted ACU Special Agent Christopher Magee and reported purchasing a black walnut tree from Hall on the day it was stolen. During the investigation, the sawmill owner identified Hall and Smith.

ACU worked with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation park rangers to gather evidence. Search warrants were later served, and the case was presented to a grand jury on Aug. 3, 2026. The grand jury returned indictments against both men.

TDA’s Agricultural Crime Unit investigates crimes involving agriculture, forestry and related industries in Tennessee. The unit works with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to investigate offenses and protect the state’s agricultural and natural resources.

ACU investigated 49 cases in October 2026.