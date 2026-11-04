Countdown to Kindergarten: November Is for Counting

November is a good month to practice counting. There are plates to set for Thanksgiving dinner and leaves still piling up in the yard. Both make great practice for this month’s Countdown to Kindergarten skills.

A quick refresher if you’re just joining us: Countdown to Kindergarten (CDTK) is a free program from the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C5) for families with children starting kindergarten in August 2027. Each month, families get a simple skill log with a small bundle of skills to practice at home. Busy week? That’s okay. Most activities only take a few minutes and can happen while you’re getting other things done.

This month’s bundle is counting to 25, hopping on one foot, and practicing early writing.

Counting to 25 is a big goal, so build up to it a little at a time. Start with one through five, and add more numbers once those come easily. It also helps to count real things, touching each one as you say the number. That teaches kids that each number stands for one object. Have your child count out the forks when you set the table, or count the steps from the front door to the car.

Hopping on one foot is harder than jumping with two. It takes leg strength and steady balance, and kids will use both in gym class and on the playground. Have your child hop across the room to the couch on one foot, then switch feet for the trip back. On a nice day, take it outside and see if they can hop from the porch steps to a tree in the yard.

Writing starts long before children write letters. First they practice lines and shapes, which builds control in their hands and fingers. Spread a little shaving cream on the kitchen table and let your child draw circles and zigzags with a finger. On a dry day, sidewalk chalk on the driveway works just as well.

You can also practice two skills at once. See how many hops your child can do on one foot before the other foot touches down, and count each hop out loud together.

Families who sign up get monthly skill logs by email, a free in-person group once a month at Empower Cocke County, and extra resources all year long. The logs aren’t just for parents. Anyone who spends time with a young child is welcome to use them.

Sign up and learn more at cockecountyc5.org, or email Jennifer Ellison at info@cockecountyc5.org.