Walters State Noncredit Classes Expand to Include Butchery

From culinary skills to business know-how, Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training is expanding its class offerings with “Field-to-Table: A Whole Deer Butchery.” The lineup also includes “Microsoft Excel: Level 3,” “Introduction to Geographic Information Systems,” and “HR Fundamentals.”

Classes are open to everyone. You do not have to be a Walters State student, and no prerequisite is required. For more information or to register for a class, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.

Sevier County Campus

• Whole Deer Butchery, Nov. 25, 6-9 p.m.

The Rel Maples Institute for Culinary Arts will host the deer butchery class. The college’s culinary team will demonstrate how a whole deer is professionally broken down, fabricated and prepared for cooking. The class fee is $89.

Morristown Campus

• Introduction to Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Nov. 5, 8-5 p.m.

This course offers hands-on experience with Esri software while covering the basic GIS concepts. The class also includes managing and visualizing spatial data using ArcGIS software and online platforms. This course is offered through the Zoom videoconferencing platform. The course fee is $199.

Location to be Determined

• Microsoft Excel Level 3, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn PivotTables, Pivot Charts, advanced formatting, data analysis and macros. The cost is $150.