Pet of the Week: Lizzy

The Smoky Mountain Humane Society (SMHS) Pet of the Week is Lizzy.

Lizzy is a two-year-old black Lab mix who is ready to find her forever home. She is a sweet girl, and she can’t wait to start her next chapter with a family of her own.

Don’t forget to sign up for Petco Love Lost to help you reunite with your pets faster if they ever go missing.

You can visit Lizzy or any of the other adoptable animals at Smoky Mountain Humane Society at 420 Humane Way from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. If Sundays or Mondays work better, call and set up an appointment.

SMHS is a no-kill facility.