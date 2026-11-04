FEMA Approves More than $86 Million to Help Communities Rebuild

FEMA announced the approval of more than $86 million in post-disaster funding for Public Assistance and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program across the Southeast.

These programs empower states, local communities, and territories to recover from disasters, rebuild safer and more resilient communities and protect infrastructure from future events. With this funding, President Donald J. Trump is keeping his promise to reform federal disaster support and ensure that taxpayer money is spent only on projects and programs that deliver safety and security to the American people.

The funding approved today includes $84 million under FEMA’s Public Assistance program awarded across Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

FEMA disburses this money to states, as they are best positioned to know how these funds will be most effectively spent. The funded projects include repairs to critical infrastructure, restoration of public buildings, road repairs and reimbursement for costs incurred to ensure public health and safety after a disaster.

Examples of projects reimbursed through Public Assistance funding approved today include:

More than $10.5 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for repairs to roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Helene in Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties.

Nearly $9.8 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for emergency protective measures following Helene.

Nearly $6.4 million to Asheville-Buncombe Community Christian Ministry for repairs to buildings damaged Helene.

More than $4.3 million to Alcorn County, Mississippi for debris removal efforts following the severe winter storm.

More than $1.5 million to Spartanburg County, South Carolina for debris removal operations following Helene.

More than $1.8 million to Greenwood Utilities Commission or repairs to the electrical distribution system damaged by the severe winter storm in Greenwood, Mississippi.

More than $1.6 million to Marshall County, Mississippi for debris removal efforts following the severe winter storm.

Nearly $1.2 million to Asheville Christian Academy for repairs to facilities damaged by Helene.

More than $1.1 million to Hendersonville, North Carolina for repairs to public facilities damaged by Helene.

More than $1 million to Tarpon Springs, Florida for immediate response efforts, including storm monitoring, evacuations and emergency rescue operations following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Nearly $1 million to Palm Bay, Florida for debris removal and emergency protective measures addressing flooding, coastal erosion and power outages following hurricanes Milton and Nicole.

FEMA is also awarding more than $2.1 million for projects in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi that will prevent, eliminate or reduce future disaster-related damage. This money is being distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Through this program, state, local or territorial governments take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring and removing flood-prone properties, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure.

Examples of projects reimbursed through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding approved today include:

More than $656,000 to Florida to wind retrofit a fire station in Key West.

More than $578,000 to Georgia for disaster-prone property acquisitions in East Point.

More than $281,000 to Georgia for warning and alert systems in Troup County.

More than $246,000 to Mississippi for generators and emergency power in Wilkinson County.

More than $180,000 to Alabama for a community safe room at the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department.

Nearly $160,000 to Mississippi for the costs to manage the Webster County community safe room project.

These awards are the latest examples of billions of dollars provided by FEMA to support local communities as they work to rebuild from recent natural disasters.

FEMA continues its renewed commitment to support communities as they lead recovery from disasters like hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes and wildfires while making themselves more resilient to future disasters.